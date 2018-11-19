Don't make these 10 Thanksgiving mistakes

My mom always taught me to wash my turkey before I prep it for roasting. I bet you do, too. According to the USDA, all washing does is spread bacteria, possibly contaminating other foods in your kitchen. This Thanksgiving, save some time and skip the rinse.
Instead of stuffing your oven full (which can inhibit heat circulation) or cooking things in shifts, utilize other appliances. For example, use your toaster oven set on bake for making dressing and your slow cooker for side dishes like green bean casserole.
Reheating bread in the oven is your ticket to dried-out city. Instead, pop your bread in the microwave for 30 seconds. If it's already on the stale side, put a mug of water in the microwave with the bread. Mmm...warm and moist.