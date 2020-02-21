Hot Wheels unveils a radio-controlled Tesla Cybertruck for Toy Fair 2020

Esto también se puede leer en español.

The Tesla Cybertruck just got a lot more affordable.

At the 2020 Toy Fair in New York on Friday, Mattel revealed the Tesla Cybertruck remote-contolled Hot Wheels model.

It comes in two flavors, the Limited Edition seen here, and a smaller version the size of a regular Hot Wheels car.

The Limited Edition is a 1:10 scale model chock full of detail.

It has working headlights and taillights.

Mattel said it's made from very high quality materials, too, which will lead to super limited quantities, and a $400 price tag.

This toy will zip around for 30 minutes before needing a charge.

It even comes with a cracked windshield decal to commemorate the infamous Cybertruck window smashing during the real pickup's reveal.

As for the smaller version, it's a 1:64 scale model, but still has radio-control capability. It'll cost $20.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Cybertruck Hot Wheels RC car!

