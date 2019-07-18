Tertill is a robot weed trimmer that's like a Roomba for your garden

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Tertill robot lives in your garden and trims weed automatically. It's built to withstand the elements. Specifically, that means anything a plant can take, so can the Tertill.
Provided you start with a clean slate, the Tertill robot is surprisingly effective at keeping garden weeds at bay. After 26 days, the difference between no Tertill (left) and having Tertill on the case (right) in our test garden was obvious.
A solar panel sits on top of the Tertill and is its main power supply. It works best with access to strong sunlight.
Here's a look at the bottom of the Tertill. You can see its four angled wheels, trimmer hub, speaker and cap for USB port.
The Tertill's trimmer strings are removable and replaceable. They will shorten over time as they see action. Each Tertill robot comes with five extra weed trimmer strings.
The Tertill works best in areas that get plenty of sunlight. Deploy it in sunny raised gardens and flower beds.
The underbelly of the Tertill houses its secret weapon: a mini filament weed trimmer.
Mud is especially tough on the Tertill's wheels and can stop the robot in its tracks.
When mud dries, it forms a hard shell around the Tertill's wheels. The most effective and easiest way to clean the Tertill is washing it with a low-pressure garden hose.
The Tertill looks cute, but this robot is ruthless when it comes to destroying garden weeds. Perhaps one day you'll find a place for it in your garden.