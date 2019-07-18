Tertill is a robot weed trimmer that's like a Roomba for your garden

CNET también está disponible en español.

Made to live outside

The Tertill robot lives in your garden and trims weed automatically. It's built to withstand the elements. Specifically, that means anything a plant can take, so can the Tertill.

Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 10

Effective weed control

Provided you start with a clean slate, the Tertill robot is surprisingly effective at keeping garden weeds at bay. After 26 days, the difference between no Tertill (left) and having Tertill on the case (right) in our test garden was obvious.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 10

This sucker is solar-powered

A solar panel sits on top of the Tertill and is its main power supply. It works best with access to strong sunlight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 10

The Tertill's underbelly

Here's a look at the bottom of the Tertill. You can see its four angled wheels, trimmer hub, speaker and cap for USB port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 10

Replaceable trimmer strings

The Tertill's trimmer strings are removable and replaceable. They will shorten over time as they see action. Each Tertill robot comes with five extra weed trimmer strings. 

Published:Caption:
5
of 10

Find the proper place for the Tertill

The Tertill works best in areas that get plenty of sunlight. Deploy it in sunny raised gardens and flower beds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 10

The Tertill's secret weapon

The underbelly of the Tertill houses its secret weapon: a mini filament weed trimmer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 10

Mud is a problem

Mud is especially tough on the Tertill's wheels and can stop the robot in its tracks. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 10

Dried mud is a bigger problem

When mud dries, it forms a hard shell around the Tertill's wheels. The most effective and easiest way to clean the Tertill is washing it with a low-pressure garden hose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 10

Go, Tertill, go

The Tertill looks cute, but this robot is ruthless when it comes to destroying garden weeds. Perhaps one day you'll find a place for it in your garden.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 10
