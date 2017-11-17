Tech Turkeys 2017: The lowest points in tech this year

CNET también está disponible en español.

Let's kick things off with a lighthearted item. We're still scratching our heads over the term "covfefe" nearly six months after President Donald Trump's late-night tweet (now deleted) featuring the bizarre word that confused most of America -- and became a global trending topic in the process. Even stranger was that then-White House spokesman Sean Spicer actually defended the tweet, telling reporters, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." Okay... 

Caption by / Photo by Captura de Pantalla

First there was the Essential phone and its tiny notch at the top of the screen. Then Apple stepped in with its wider notch on the iPhone X. The early reaction was negative, with many phone buyers turned off by the notion that an oblong bar was obscuring the top of the screen. People got over it, instead directing their outrage at more important stuff. Like the official death of the headphone jack. 

Caption by / Photo by César Salza / CNET

If you need another reminder of how big a role Amazon plays in your life, look no further than the massive outage that took down a part of the internet when the online retailer's cloud services business went on the fritz. Sites like Quora, Imgur, Giphy and Slack were down. Ironically, the sites Is It Down Right Now? and Down Detector also had their own issues.

Caption by / Photo by Michael Bocchieri, Getty Images

The iPhone shedding its headphone jack wasn't an outlier, but the start of a trend. This year, we saw the Motorola Moto Z Force and Google Pixel 2 XL go with just a USB-C connection, in addition to Apple pressing on sans headphone jack with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. At least Samsung is keeping hope alive for folks who don't want to deal with dongles. For now. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

In one of the odder glitches of the year, the introduction of iOS 11.1 software forced some iPhones to change the letter "i" to an "A" and a question mark in a box. Apple initially presented a workaround using the iPhone's Text Replacement feature, but ultimately fixed it with the iOS 11.1.1 update.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Shara Tibken/CNET

Some users with specific combinations of PC components had trouble updating to the Falls Creator Update in October.  As a reminder, a third of the world's PCs run on Windows 10. So it's like a bizarro version of hitting the jackpot on a slot machine. 

Microsoft said it was working with its device partner to address the issue.

Caption by / Photo by Microsoft

Amazon made a big splash last holiday season by showing off its experimental Seattle convenience store that did away with cashiers, letting you grab whatever you needed and just walk out. Apparently the idea was too experimental, because it still hasn't launched, despite a slated opening for the first half of this year. Now that opening date is anyone's guess, although a Bloomberg report says it might be working out the kinks. 

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Poor LG. The company picked up the pieces of the failed modular gimmick of the G5 and presented a more polished successor in the G6, emphasizing a bigger display in a smaller body. Too bad Samsung came around shortly after and blew everyone away with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Maybe LG's V30 has more luck.

Caption by / Photo by César Salza/CNET

Hardly anyone uses AOL Instant Messenger anymore, but it's hard not to shed a tear for the communications tool of our youth. AOL, part of Verizon's Oath unit now, said it would shut down the service on Dec. 15. Get your last IM in while you can. 

Caption by

Remember Apple said it wanted to "double down on secrecy"? Now recall that the company leaked information on the iPhone X, Face ID, Apple TV 4K and virtually everything in its product portfolio -- twice! The first came was information obtained through a HomePod beta firmware update in July, and another was for an early version of iOS 11 in early September.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Aside from an underwhelming early look in February, the world still doesn't have a great idea of what Magic Leap can do. The startup has been mostly quiet, but it lost a bit of its shine from a few years ago when it was one of the hotter startups out there. 

Caption by

After months of discussions and rampant speculation over the merger between the No. 3 and No. 4 US carriers, the two decided to part ways when SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son decided he didn't want to give up control of Sprint. That leaves many wondering whether Sprint has the resources to compete on its own, especially as the industry gets to the point where pricey upgrades to 5G are required.

Caption by

BlackBerry got a second lease on life thanks to Chinese company TCL, best known for budget phones and televisions. TCL had a lot of momentum going into 2017, and somehow saw its market share decline in the third quarter despite the addition of BlackBerry to its portfolio. TCL, for its part, says BlackBerry sales and reception have exceeded expectations. 

Caption by / Photo by César Salza / CNET

Our PCs and phones are chock full of our most personal information, so hardware makers work hard to keep it out of the hands of hackers. HP, for example, sells laptops with a special screen mode that keeps the person next to you on the plane from snooping on your spreadsheet. So HP no doubt was chagrined when a security researcher found in May the company had shipped laptops with keylogger software with a debugging mode that recorded passwords, love letters, sales forecasts, and anything else you type into an unencrypted file. HP rapidly issued a fix.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Way to squeeze you when it hurts the most. The company raised its standard plan by $1 to $10.99, and its 4K plan by $2 to $13.99 (the entry-level plan stays at $7.99). But let's face it, you were happy to pay up if it meant seeing more of Sheriff Hopper, Eleven and the rest of the Hawkins, Indiana, crew.

Caption by / Photo by Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The European Union handed out its biggest ever fine (2.42 billion euros) in June to the company for prioritizing its own shopping services over rivals in its search results. Google is appealing the fine but also faces two other investigations on its advertising practices and with Android.

Caption by / Photo by NurPhoto

YouTube star PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg) faced backlash after he posted a since-deleted video that showed him laughing while two men held up a sign that said "death to all Jews." Disney parted ways with PewDiePie and Google's YouTube canceled the second season of his reality show, a key part of the YouTube Red subscription service. His apology: a "Let's Play" gaming video in which he goes on a mission to kill Adolf Hitler in a game.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Social media and Capitol Hill went ape in September after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's official Twitter account apparently "liked" a snippet from a porn video in a tweet from the account, @SexuallPosts. The conservative was both praised and ridiculed on Twitter as the hashtag #tedcruz trended worldwide. The 2016 GOP presidential candidate later said a staffer with access to his account was to blame and he even joked, "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary."

Caption by / Photo by Bill Clark / Getty Images

According to CNET, the Apple Watch remains the best smartwatch option for someone keen on wearables. But the Series 3 version drew mixed critical reviews for its ability to handle a cellular connection -- the marquee new feature on the watch. If you're using the cellular radio, battery life takes a major hit, with the Wall Street Journal calling it "unreliable."

Caption by / Photo by Scott Stein/CNET

There seemed a lot going for Essential, the startup founded by the godfather of Android, Andy Rubin. The company boasted talent from Google and HTC, and had the backing of strategic partners like Amazon. The company's debut phone looked like a slick product with a modular feature. Yet Essential missed its self-imposed deadline of June, launching in late August. Two months later, it got a $200 price cut.

Caption by / Photo by Essential

One nagging issue to an otherwise strong addition to Google's Pixel family is the display. Early on, there was chatter over a bluish tint or grainy texture. Then, there was the possibility that images may permanently "burn in" to the screen, a condition of its OLED display. Google does say its warranty covers display-related defects, but that it monitors its situation individually. The company rolled out updates to fade images on screen out to reduce the chance of burn in, as well as offering a new "Saturated Mode" to help with the colors. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

To provide us with more convenience, Amazon is now asking consumers to give up more of their privacy -- perhaps too much. The company this year faced consumer complaints and mockery after introducing two new concepts. The first is the Echo Look, an Alexa-powered speaker with a built-in camera that people feared could spy on them. The other, Amazon Key, lets delivery people open your front door to slide packages inside, and -- according to some critics on Twitter -- rob and murder people. Time will tell if either of these ideas catch on, but at least the introduction for both proved bumpy for Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Facebook is testing out a program in Australia to combat the spread of revenge porn. Sounds great, until you hear the details: You send in your nude photos to Facebook (you read this right). It then scans the images into digital code, which can be used to block that image from ever appearing on the site in the event that someone else gets a hold of them and decides to share. Has there ever been more of a Silicon Valley solution to a problem?

Caption by / Photo by Claudia Cruz/CNET

James Damore, a then-engineer at Google, shook up the company when his 10-page, 3,300-word manifesto titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber" went viral in August. In it, he argued the gender gap existed not necessarily because of sexism, but partly because of "biological" differences between men and women. All the while, the US Department of Labor has been investigating Google for possible gender pay inequality. The situation soon became a national headline. It caused such an uproar that CEO Sundar Pichai, who was on a family vacation in Africa and Europe when the news broke, had to cut his trip short and fly back to California to deal with the situation. He ended up firing Damore, which galvanized conservatives and the alt-right to rally around Damore. David Brooks, the New York Times' conservative columnist, called for Pichai to resign. (He didn't.)

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Snap's first year as a public company has been a rough one. The company continually loses money, which would be acceptable if it grew at a torrid pace (It does not). Hammered by competition from Instagram Stories, Snap admitted to Wall Street after its disappointing third-quarter results that its confusing user experience is a negative and that it was working on an update that's easier to use. We haven't even mentioned the $40 million charge it took for all of its unsold Spectacles yet. 

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

While Twitter showed progress combating harassment and abusive behavior in 2017, it still has a long way to go. CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted late last year for suggestions to improve the platform and curbing harassment was a top choice. While the hate remains, Twitter said in July it had disciplined 10 times more accounts than it did last year. By October, Dorsey tweeted furiously more changes were coming. This was mostly in response to the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest urging folks to not tweet for a day to make Twitter improve how it examines content. Now, Twitter has publicly released its internal calendar specifying when certain changes to halt abuse takes effect. Dorsey uncomfortably tweeted: "We believe showing our thinking and work in real-time will help build trust." Twitter recently stripped the verified badges of white supremacists Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler and banned alt-right troll Tim Gionet a.k.a @BakedAlaska. Naturally, the moves became a trending topic.

Caption by / Photo by Megan Wollerton/CNET

It's not everyday that the head of one of the largest conglomerates in the world goes to jail, but Samsung isn't your normal company. Vice Chairman and Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee was sentenced to five years in prison for bribery and other charges, part of a massive corruption scandal that engulfed the country's former president. It probably isn't a coincidence that Samsung unveiled sweeping changes to its leadership, installing three new co-CEOs.

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

One of the most interesting stories last year was Chinese tech and media giant LeEco launching in the US with products ranging from phones to televisions to smart bikes. Just a few months later, the company said it was cutting 70 percent of its staff in a heavy retreat, with reports of employees not getting paid on time. The company insisted it would maintain a presence in the US, but it has fallen off the radar, making it one of the fastest sinking tech ships ever.

Caption by / Photo by VCG via Getty Images

The federal government is going to need a good plumber because it's got a serious leak problem. Both the CIA and the NSA saw their hacking tools and secrets exposed to the public. WikiLeaks released several CIA secrets, including how the agency hacked phones, TVs and computers to spy on people. After hacking group Shadow Brokers exposed the NSA tools, hackers used the information to create a massive ransomware attack (more on that later).

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

It's hard to be succinct when it comes to Uber's turkeys over the past year. The ride-hailing company was wracked with scandals and saw a spectacular fall from grace that led to the crumbling of its executive leadership and five separate Justice Department investigations. Leaked emails and videos over the year showed everything from former CEO Travis Kalanick berating an Uber driver to descriptions of drug-fueled staff parties in Las Vegas. One revelation exposed high-level executives consorting with escorts in South Korea. The company was also caught using possibly illegal software. One, "Greyball," was created for drivers to evade police, and the other, "Hell," was designed to spy on rival Lyft. This constant turmoil hit Uber where it hurts. The world's highest-valued venture backed startup, with a valuation of $68 billion, has seen a loss in investor confidence and a decline in customers. But maybe all this could change with new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in charge? He's known as a kinder, gentler and definitely less reckless head honcho.

Caption by / Photo by VCG/Getty

The #DeleteUber movement was the first domino to fall for the ride-hailing company. Back in January, shortly after President Donald Trump took the oath of office, Uber was riding high. Its CEO, Travis Kalanick, had been appointed to the president's strategic forum of business leaders. But then Trump issued his travel ban. As protests surged across the country and tech industry heavyweights slammed the ban that barred immigration from seven majority Muslim countries, Kalanick's reaction was seen as only lightly critical. And then Uber halted surge pricing during a taxi strike aligned with protests at New York's JFK airport, which was seen as both breaking the strike and profiting off the demonstrations. Hence, #DeleteUber was born. En masse, passengers wiped the app from their phones. When all was said and done, it's estimated Uber lost roughly 500,000 customers.

Caption by

One blog post by a female ex-employee marked the beginning of the end of Uber's freewheeling days. In February, Susan Fowler published an essay titled "Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber." The post claimed the company was overrun by chaotic corporate culture and unprofessional business practices. It also detailed specific instances of sexual harassment and preferential treatment toward male employees. In one anecdote, Fowler said male employees in one department were given leather jackets but women were left out. Why? Because there simply weren't enough female employees to justify placing an order for smaller sizes. This blog post led to two internal investigations into Uber's business practices and the toppling of its chain of command. 

Caption by

This lawsuit has all the elements of a good spy novel: multi-billion dollar companies, trade secret theft, deceit and intrigue. Waymo, aka the self-driving car unit of Google's parent company Alphabet, claims Uber's star engineer stole 14,000 "highly confidential" files for its autonomous vehicle technology. Uber claims innocence. Since the suit was filed in February, the back-and-forth between the two companies has led to juicy revelations rarely seen by the public. Court documents have exposed the inner workings of backroom deals and secretive self-driving car projects with names like "Spider." If Uber is found to have pilfered the files, it may be forced to halt its autonomous vehicle program and hand nearly $2 billion over to Waymo. The trial is slated to begin December 4. 

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Uber suffered yet another blow when regulator Transport for London declared it would not renew ride-hailing company's license to operate in the British capital. In TfL's assessment of Uber, it said the company "lacked corporate responsibility" and was "not fit and proper" to hold a license. Uber is appealing the decision and new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi flew there to appease the regulators. But so far, not a peep from Uber or TfL. The London cabbies aren't crying about it.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Uber's terrible year culminated in a total collapse of its executive team in June. At this point, the company had been beleaguered by scandals for months and was the subject of two internal investigations, including one led by former US Attorney General Eric Holder. Leading up to the release of Holder's report in June, several executives began to drop from the company. Uber said goodbye to not only its president, but also its vice presidents of business, finance, software, mapping, communications, global programs and more. Twenty employees were fired and 31 others were put into training and counseling. And then, after Holders report hit, the unthinkable happened: CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down. Kalanick co-founded Uber and had long made it clear he'd never relinquish his baby. But, in a turn of events, five of the company's major investors forced him out. In a departing statement Kalanick said, "I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight."

Caption by / Photo by Screengrab by Dara Kerr

If it's one thing we learned from Facebook, Google and Twitter's visit to Washington DC: Russia is really good at creating -- and proliferating -- fake news, and that it definitely swayed the 2016 US presidential election, and may continue to do so now. The hearing placed a spotlight on Russia's Internet Research Agency, a troll farm that was particularly good at creating fake stories and fomenting outrage. The tech companies have vowed to fight outside influence, but the jury's out on whether they'll be effective. 

Caption by

A continuation from the previous item is a focus on Fake news itself. Fake news was declared "word of the year" by Collins Dictionaries this month, despite the fact that it is, in fact, very much two words. That it's entered the public lexicon speaks to how effectively its spread. President Donald Trump calls media outlets like The New York Times and CNN "fake news." And as we learned in the prior entry, there's plenty of hoax stories and information unwittingly spread by social media and errant search results. Companies like Facebook are throwing tech and people at the problem, with mixed results. 

Caption by / Photo by Justin Tallis / AFP/Getty Images

Sadly, cybersecurity threats will have a perennial place on this list. It's so comprehensive we need to take this in different parts. The rate of attacks were exhausting, and these are just the high (or low) lights.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Credit-monitoring service Equifax, the company you usually go to when you've lost your personal information, managed to get itself hacked, losing 145.5 million Social Security numbers. What's worse was the company's initial reaction, which directed you toward signing up for its own credit check service, and at the same time potentially waive your right to a lawsuit (the company said that wasn't the case). What hurts worse is the former CEO blamed a single person and "a bad scanner" for the hack.

Caption by

You know what's more terrible than losing 1 billion accounts? Yahoo losing all 3 billion accounts from a hack that happened in 2013. The company made the list last year for disclosing the 1 billion accounts exposed by an attack in 2013, but in October updated that number by clarifying that all accounts were affected. Yahoo's new parent, Verizon, said it is investing in enhancing its security.

Caption by / Photo by Yahoo

Thanks to WannaCry, you probably know what ransomware is. The software, which locks up your computer until you pay the ransom, was able to spread rapidly across everything from hospitals to pharmaceutical giants, thanks to a file-sharing capability in older versions of Windows. Another attack, called GoldenEye, hit a month later, suggesting this is just the start.

Caption by

It turns out that virtually everything that runs on Wi-Fi (so everything) has a crack in the most widely used Wi-Fi security protocol, WPA2. Conveniently, it's called Krack. Hackers can use this flaw to get into your device and start poking around. The one good thing is the attacks have to be done locally, when you're on the same network. But it's a reminder to be mindful of which Wi-Fi networks you should jump on. Fortunately, many companies were briefed on this flaw and issued patches to shore up the vulnerability.

Caption by / Photo by Aaron Robinson/CNET

2017 was a year when men who behaved (really) badly faced their reckoning. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein may be the poster child for sexual harassment, but he isn't alone. Venture capital executives were already falling over themselves by issuing their apologies, and it's clear this behavior is more prevalent than anyone wants to admit. Once again, the examples are so widespread that we have to break this into multiple parts. 

Caption by / Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

Justin Caldbeck, co-founder of Silicon Valley venture capital fund Binary Capital, apologized for using his "position of power in exchange for sexual gain" and took an indefinite leave of absence after The Information reported on his behavior.

Caption by / Photo by YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

Chris Sacca, an early investor in companies like Twitter, Uber and Instagram, issued an apology after he was named in a report by the New York Times about sexual harassment in the tech startup field.

Caption by / Photo by Megan Mack

Dave McClure was the another venture capitalist named in the New York Times report. McClure resigned as a general partner of 500 Startups, which he founded in 2010.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Frank Artale, a managing partner at Ignition Partners, resigned after a complaint of misconduct, according to Geekwire. Ignition didn't respond to a request for comment. 

Caption by / Photo by LinkedIn

Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber and chairman of Hyperloop One, was arrested, but never charged, with alleged rape, according to Forbes. Pishevar told Forbes he was the victim of a smear campaign. Steve Jurvetson left his namesake firm, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, amid allegations of sexual harassment. Jurvetson said he is taking legal action over false statements made about him.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

It wasn't just in the VC world. In the world of online entertainment news, Harry Knowles from geek media gossip site Ain't It Cool news and Devin Faraci, editor-in-chief of entertainment blog Birth.Movies.Death faced their own charges of sexual assault. Faraci stepped down after the allegations. Andy Signore, founder of "Honest Trailers" on YouTube, was fired by parent Defy Media after claims of sexual abuse.

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

Then there are the producers themselves, including Amazon Studios chief Roy Price, who resigned after allegations he sexually harassed a female producer. Amazon initially suspended Price after the claims were made public. At this point, it's becoming exhausting. 

Caption by / Photo by Getty Images

Tech blogger and evangelist Robert Scoble had an interesting reaction to the allegations that he sexually harassed several women: He couldn't have done it because he was not in a position of power, and wasn't able to harm or influence their careers. The 2,435-word blog post details this justification, which was widely criticized when it came out.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Finally, there's Kevin Spacey. While not in the tech field himself, the allegations that he made sexual advances toward a then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp (and the subsequent allegations from others), resulted in Netflix cutting ties with the actor. Spacey was one of the driving forces behind "House of Cards," the first high-profile original series by Netflix that helped kickstart its investment in making its own content. 

Caption by
Tech Turkeys 2017: The lowest points in tech this year

Published:
