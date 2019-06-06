Tech at sea: All of the gear one rower hauled across an ocean

Tori carried an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, commonly called an EPIRB, on her 23-foot boat.
During an attempted trip across the Atlantic in 1998, she got caught in a series of hurricanes and other bad weather that damaged her boat and led to some injuries.
She used the EPIRB to alert a rescue crew to her location and she was picked up by a nearby container ship called the Independent Spirit. She spent a total of 85 days alone at sea, but didn't reach the other coast.
It would take her 40 minutes of math using a sextant for navigation during her first trip, but she'd get her location to within about 100 miles. "I didn't want to trust my life to anything that required batteries," Tori says.