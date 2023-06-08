Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Take a Look at Wing's Auto-Loading Drone Delivery System

Here's the system the Alphabet subsidiary uses to whisk groceries, tools, vitamins or other small packages from retailer to home.

stephenshankland.jpg
Stephen Shankland
Wing marketing chief Jonathan Bass shows how a store employee hooks a package onto the autoloader to await drone pickup
1 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Drone Autoloader

Wing marketing chief Jonathan Bass shows how a store employee hooks a package onto the autoloader to await drone pickup. The autoloader design, due to arrive later this year but now publicly revealed, is key to Wing's plan to expand drone deliveries to broader regional drone delivery networks.

A Wing drone with a recyclable waterproof box pulled up to the underside of the aircraft
2 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone

Wing drones carry up to 3.3 pounds in a recyclable waterproof box that is pulled up to the underside of the aircraft.

A Wing delivery drone lowering its yellow plastic hook down to an autoloader to retrieve a package for delivery
3 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Wing Delivery Drone Lowering Its Hook

A Wing delivery drone lowering its hook down to an autoloader to retrieve a package for delivery.

A yellow package ascends toward a delivery drone after being plucked from a metal autoloader stand.
4 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone Autoloader

Alphabet's Wing showed a drone sending down a hook to snag a package from this prototype autoloader. A human places the package on the autoloader but doesn't have to be there for the drone pickup.

A Wing delivery drone reeling up a package it's hooked from an autoloader
5 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Wing Delivery Drone Reeling in a Package

A Wing delivery drone reeling up a package it's hooked from an autoloader.

An Alphabet Wing delivery drone carrying a bright yellow package spooled up to rest snugly against the aircraft's underside. Twelve propellers let the drone hover, and four more mounted on the front of its wings let it fly efficiently
6 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone

Alphabet's Wing subsidiary flies 11-pound drones that deliver 3-pound packages over distances as long as 6 miles.

A Wing delivery drone delivers its package by lowering it from about 22 feet up using a tether.
7 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone Makes a Delivery

A Wing delivery drone delivers its package by lowering it from about 22 feet up using a tether.

Wing delivery drones pick up packages with a lightweight yellow hook called a "pill"
8 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone 'Pill'

Wing delivery drones pick up packages with a lightweight hook called a "pill" after its shape. The rounded bottom stops the hook from re-grabbing a package after delivery. The triangular protrusion to the left helps orient it properly in the autoloader. Its hollow design, resembling a whiffle ball, keeps the hook trailing the drone after dropoff so it can be reeled in gradually without interfering with the propellers.

Wing's Y-shaped drone autoloader has two diagonal bars to channel the drone's tether and hook the package
9 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Drone Autoloader

Alphabet subsidiary Wing plans to start using drone autoloader stations later in 2023. The two diagonal bars channel the drone's tether to the right place then orient the hook to snag the package.

Wing drones perch on wireless charging pads when not delivering packages.
10 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drones

Wing drones perch on wireless charging pads when not delivering packages.

A gray drone autoloader station with the words "drone delivery" on the side and a white and yellow package hooked onto the back that awats pickup
11 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Drone Autoloader

Wing unveiled the final look for its drone delivery autoloader stations that retailers will be able to use to send packages to customers.

Alphabet Wing delivery drone on a charging pa
12 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Alphabet Wing Delivery Drone

Each Wing delivery drone weighs about 11 pounds and can fly even with several of its 16 propellers broken. If it sustains worse damage, it lands automatically.

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth at the Alphabet subsidiary's Palo Alto, Calif., offices
13 of 13 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth at the Alphabet subsidiary's Palo Alto, Calif., offices

