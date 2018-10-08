Take a look at Flogging Molly playing a set for CNET Smart Home Sessions

CNET también está disponible en español.

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

CNET's Josh Miller, an accomplished music photographer, pointed his lens at Flogging Molly's mini-concert in the cozy confines of the Xfinity CNET Smart Home living room.

Read the article
1
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

Singer/guitarist Dave King (left) and guitarist Dennis Casey.

Read the article
2
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

That's me on the right interviewing three members of the band about touring, Joey Ramone vs. Joe Strummer and the beauty of the West Coast of Ireland.

Take a look this CNET video to watch our interview with Flogging Molly

Read the article
3
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

Dave sings If I Ever Leave This World Alive.

Read the article
4
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

Matt Hensley (left) plays the accordion. The band started playing together in the mid-'90s playing at Los Angeles pub Molly Malone's.

Read the article
5
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

The trio plays The Hand Of John L. Sullivan.

Read the article
6
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

The band said the living room at Xfinity CNET Smart Home might be the smallest place they've played since their early days at Molly Malone's.

Read the article
7
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

The band's name Flogging Molly is an homage to Molly Malone's.

Read the article
8
of 9

Flogging Molly CNET Smart Home Sessions

Filming Flogging Molly in a living room was no small feat. Here's everyone who made it possible posing with the band.

Read the article
9
of 9
