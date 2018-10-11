CNET también está disponible en español.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

On Wednesday, Razer launched a must-have accessory for serious Android gamers: the Razer Raiju Mobile game controller.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

A game controller is more accurate than onscreen controls, and it adds more functionality than they can provide.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

The Raiju uses Bluetooth or a USB-C cable to connect to phones.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

PC compatibility will come later. That means when you're sick of playing Fortnite on your phone, you can switch to your PC and still use the same controller.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

It can work with any phone running Android 6.0 or newer.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

There is a retractable clip to hold your phone. It can be angled for gameplay.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

Buttons are customizable via an Android app.

Razer Raiju Mobile game controller

The Razer Raiju Mobile wireless gaming controller will be available later this year. Razer hasn't yet announced pricing.

