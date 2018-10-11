CNET también está disponible en español.
On Wednesday, Razer launched a must-have accessory for serious Android gamers: the Razer Raiju Mobile game controller.
A game controller is more accurate than onscreen controls, and it adds more functionality than they can provide.
The Raiju uses Bluetooth or a USB-C cable to connect to phones.
PC compatibility will come later. That means when you're sick of playing Fortnite on your phone, you can switch to your PC and still use the same controller.
It can work with any phone running Android 6.0 or newer.
There is a retractable clip to hold your phone. It can be angled for gameplay.
Buttons are customizable via an Android app.
The Razer Raiju Mobile wireless gaming controller will be available later this year. Razer hasn't yet announced pricing.