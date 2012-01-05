Tablets of 2011 that never happened (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony Tablet P

Lenovo IdeaPad U1 Hybrid

Dell 10-inch consumer tablet

Kno tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 4G

BlackBerry PlayBook 4G (Sprint)

  • 1
    of 6
  • 2
    of 6
  • 3
    of 6
  • 4
    of 6
  • 5
    of 6
  • 6
    of 6
When Sony announced its entry into the Android tablet game in August 2011, it showed off two devices. One was the Sony Tablet S, which made it to market a few months later. The other was the Sony Tablet P (then known as the Tablet S2), a unique folding tablet planned to be released by AT&T in time for the holidays. It didn't.

Hopefully Sony can still get the Tablet P out the door for 2012.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Lenovo first showed off its IdeaPad U1 concept at CES of 2010, and its hybrid concept turned a lot of heads. The device worked as a Windows notebook when docked, but its detachable screen acted as an Android tablet when used separately.

It missed its 2010 release, but popped up again at CES 2011. Who knows? Maybe we'll see it again at CES 2012.
Caption by / Photo by Lenovo
To Dell's credit, the company was one of the first major players to challenge the Apple iPad with the Android-based Streak tablet. So when it announced its plan to deliver a 10-inch Android tablet tablet for 2011, we had every reason to believe the company. Well, it produced a 10-inch Windows 7 tablet, but an Android version never made it out the door. Maybe the cardboard mock-up company reps showed off during the announcement event (shown here) should have tipped us off.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Unlike most of the tablets on this list, the Kno tablet wasn't geared for consumers. Its dual-screen design was made specifically to address the need for a full-size, full color replacement for large textbooks. Unfortunately, it never happened.

In April 2011, the company decided to change direction and abandon hardware creation to focus specifically on software development.
Caption by / Photo by Ina Fried/CNET
During CES 2011, Samsung announced plans to release a 4G version of the 7-inch Galaxy Tab Android tablet for Verizon. Though Samsung went on to make many new versions to its Galaxy Tab line in 2011, a 4G version of this original Galaxy Tab never materialized.
Caption by / Photo by Donald Bell/CNET
When RIM unveiled its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, the company publicly announced its intention to release a 4G version of the device for Sprint. In August, Sprint nixed the idea.

For more products we never saw in 2011, check out CNET's Top 5 vaporware from CES 2011.
Caption by / Photo by RIM
1 of 6
|

Tablets of 2011 that never happened (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
15 common Android problems and how...
16

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by