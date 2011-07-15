T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.
The T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide joins the MyTouch family. As you first sign in, you'll choose from one of six themes, like this spring theme pictured.
Made by HTC, the 4G Slide is also a dual-core Android 2.3 smartphone with a 1.2GHz processor.
We tested the khaki color, but the phone also comes in black.
The MyTouch 4G Slide has brushed-metal accents, which makes it heavier but also more premium and polished.
Turn the phone on its side to push out the QWERTY keyboard.
The keyboard felt a bit flat for our tastes, but it is spacious.
Like the rest of its family, the MyTouch 4G Slide has five buttons below the screen, including the Genius button for triggering voice commands.
HTC is mighty proud of its 8-megapixel camera. It's got dual-LED flash, support for 1080p HD video recording and playback, and a boatload of neat features. But HTC committed the sin of overpromising.