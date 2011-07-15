CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Welcome to the family

Under the hood

Color scheme

Side view

Ready, set, slide

Keyboard

Buttons

Camera

  • 1
    of 8
  • 2
    of 8
  • 3
    of 8
  • 4
    of 8
  • 5
    of 8
  • 6
    of 8
  • 7
    of 8
  • 8
    of 8

The T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide joins the MyTouch family. As you first sign in, you'll choose from one of six themes, like this spring theme pictured.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Made by HTC, the 4G Slide is also a dual-core Android 2.3 smartphone with a 1.2GHz processor. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

We tested the khaki color, but the phone also comes in black. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The MyTouch 4G Slide has brushed-metal accents, which makes it heavier but also more premium and polished. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Turn the phone on its side to push out the QWERTY keyboard. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

The keyboard felt a bit flat for our tastes, but it is spacious. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Like the rest of its family, the MyTouch 4G Slide has five buttons below the screen, including the Genius button for triggering voice commands. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

HTC is mighty proud of its 8-megapixel camera. It's got dual-LED flash, support for 1080p HD video recording and playback, and a boatload of neat features. But HTC committed the sin of overpromising. Read the full T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide review.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
1 of 8
|

T-Mobile MyTouch 4G Slide (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by