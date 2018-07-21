Surprising things your toaster oven can cook

CNET también está disponible en español.

Mozzarella sticks are basic

Frozen mozzarella sticks are fine but your toaster oven can do better. 

Brussels sprouts

I love roasted Brussels sprouts and a toaster oven will provide them.

Brussels sprouts

My roasted Brussels sprouts were nicely roasted. They were crisp and caramelized.

Baked potatoes

Toaster oven baked potatoes had crispy skin and were light and fluffy inside.

Bratwurst

You can cook bratwurst in a toaster oven too.

An easy bake?

Can you really bake cookies in a toaster oven?

Mmm... cookies!

Yes, you can bake cookies in a toaster oven. And you don't have to make a huge, tempting batch each time.

Baby back ribs

Baby back ribs finished in the toaster oven came out sticky, sweet, tender and delicious.

