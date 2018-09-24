Surprising tech and gadgets you can get on Amazon for under $50

Surprising gadgets and tech you can get on Amazon for under $50
Are you looking for something cool without breaking the bank? We found 25 fun (and sometimes weird) gadgets, all available on Amazon right now for less than $50.
First on our list: If you're going to play retro games, you might as well do it right. This 8Bitdo SN30 ($47) is compatible with the Switch, the NES and SNES Classic and most computers. It has the classic look of a Super Nintendo controller while adding Bluetooth, extra buttons, rumble, motion controls and more.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this guide.
This rugged Rite In The Rain pen ($32), perfect for outdoor explorers, writes in just about any condition, even through water and mud. And because the ink cartridge is pressurized, this pen writes underwater too.
The voice-activated Amazon Echo Dot ($40) can do just about everything the larger Echo can do, it just has a less powerful speaker. It's a cost-effective way to turn your home into a smart home. A new third-generation Echo Dot was announced last week for $50, but you can still get the previous generation for less.
Perfect for students, backpackers and anyone whose adventures take them far from wall outlets, this Addtop Portable Solar Power Bank ($45) can store up to 25,000 mAh-worth of juice for when you need it most.
Don't let the low price fool you: This 4-star-rated Turtle Shell 2.0 Bluetooth speaker ($47) is IPX-65 water and dust resistant, puts out 96 decibels of sound and offers 16 hours of play time on a single charge.
Sure, the Divoom Aurabox ($40) is a 5-watt Bluetooth speaker. But its key feature it that its companion app allows you to design (or choose from a selection of premade) 10x10-pixel drawings and animations.
Have a new phone that supports Qi wireless charging, but don't have a compatible charger for it? The Anker PowerPort Wireless ($16) will do the trick, though note it doesn't come with an AC adapter -- you'll need to use the one that comes with your phone.
Sure, it's nowhere near as powerful as an iPad Pro, but the 8GB Amazon Fire 7 ($50) has plenty to offer. Says CNET's David Carnoy, "You'll be hard pressed to find a better entry-level tablet than the 2017 Amazon Fire 7."
This handy device for people who keep losing things
Pair this handy little Bluetooth device with your smartphone, then slip it into your wallet. If you ever misplace your wallet, you can "ring" the water-resistant Tile Slim ($29) and even pull up its last known location on a map.
This hub that adds USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook Pro
Apple has an unfortunate habit of retiring useful ports, such as the USB 3.0, a bit too early. This color-coordinated QacQoc hub ($43) adds Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, an SD/microSD card reader and a pair of USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook Pro.
Looking for something to pair and control with your new Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home? The Belkin WeMo Mini ($30) adds home automation functionality to just about anything you can plug into an outlet.
With this adhesive-backed, linkable 16.4-foot LED strip from Supernight ($24), you can easily add dramatic mood lighting or game-show-style flair to any room of your home. The included remote lets you choose between 20 colors with dimming and brightness controls.