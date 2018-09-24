Surprising tech and gadgets you can get on Amazon for under $50

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • cnet-8bitdo-gamepad
  • cnet-rite-in-the-rain
  • cnet-vader-toaster
  • cnet-portable-espresso-maker
  • amazon-echo-dot
  • cnet-pusheen-nightlight
  • cnet-smart-egg
  • cnet-addtop-solar-charger
  • victorola-turntable
  • cnet-turtle-shell-speaker
  • cnet-runningsnail-charger
  • cnet-aurabox
  • anker-powerpoint-wireless
  • cnet-amazon-fire-7
  • cnet-pink-usb-fan
  • cnet-tile-slim
  • cnet-roku-stick
  • cnet-alarm-clock
  • cnet-canakit-raspberry-pi
  • cnet-macbook-usb-thing
  • cnet-hyperx-cloud-stinger
  • cnet-wahoo-speed
  • cnet-wemo-mini
  • cnet-led-lights
  • poweradd

Surprising gadgets and tech you can get on Amazon for under $50

Are you looking for something cool without breaking the bank? We found 25 fun (and sometimes weird) gadgets, all available on Amazon right now for less than $50.

First on our list: If you're going to play retro games, you might as well do it right. This 8Bitdo SN30 ($47) is compatible with the Switch, the NES and SNES Classic and most computers. It has the classic look of a Super Nintendo controller while adding Bluetooth, extra buttons, rumble, motion controls and more.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured in this guide.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sean Buckley/CNETRead the article
1
of 25

This waterproof pen that can write underwater

This rugged Rite In The Rain pen ($32), perfect for outdoor explorers, writes in just about any condition, even through water and mud. And because the ink cartridge is pressurized, this pen writes underwater too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rite In The Rain
2
of 25

This toaster that looks like Darth Vader

This Darth Vader Toaster by Pangea Brands ($40) raises the question: Do you need a Star Wars logo burned onto your toast every morning? No, of course not.

But is it really cool to have a Star Wars logo burned onto your toast every morning? Yes. Yes it is.

Published:Caption:Photo:Pangea Brands
3
of 25

This hand-powered espresso maker that makes coffee anywhere

Unlike most espresso machines, the clever Wacaco Minipresso ($50) is hand-powered, requiring no electricity.

Published:Caption:Photo:WacacoRead the article
4
of 25

This compact-but-powerful smarthome starter

The voice-activated Amazon Echo Dot ($40) can do just about everything the larger Echo can do, it just has a less powerful speaker. It's a cost-effective way to turn your home into a smart home. A new third-generation Echo Dot was announced last week for $50, but you can still get the previous generation for less.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 25
Read Full Review
$39.99 at Amazon.com

This adorable, remote-controlled night light

This simple cat nightlight ($17) boasts 16 static colors and four different lighting modes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Litake
6
of 25

This smart-home-compatible egg tray

Quirky's Egg Minder Smart Egg Tray ($10) interfaces with the Wink smart home app to keep tabs on your home egg supply, letting you know when you need to buy more and which eggs are the oldest.

Published:Caption:Photo:Quirky
7
of 25
Read Full Review
$9.99 at Amazon.com

This solar-powered charger for all your devices

Perfect for students, backpackers and anyone whose adventures take them far from wall outlets, this Addtop Portable Solar Power Bank ($45) can store up to 25,000 mAh-worth of juice for when you need it most.

Published:Caption:Photo:Addtop
8
of 25

This Bluetooth turntable-in-a-suitcase

Get out the vinyl! This three-speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable from Victrola ($45) plays your music wirelessly via Bluetooth or on the built-in stereo speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Victrola
9
of 25

This crazy rugged Bluetooth speaker

Don't let the low price fool you: This 4-star-rated Turtle Shell 2.0 Bluetooth speaker ($47) is IPX-65 water and dust resistant, puts out 96 decibels of sound and offers 16 hours of play time on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Outdoor Technology
10
of 25

This emergency flashlight that can charge your phone, too

The RunningSnail Emergency Weather Radio ($20), a solar- and hand-powered device, is a great choice for your home emergency kit or go bag. It even has a 1,000-mAh power bank that can charge your phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:RunningSnail
11
of 25

This Bluetooth speaker that displays pixel art

Sure, the Divoom Aurabox ($40) is a 5-watt Bluetooth speaker. But its key feature it that its companion app allows you to design (or choose from a selection of premade) 10x10-pixel drawings and animations.

Published:Caption:Photo:Divoom
12
of 25

This wireless Qi phone charger bargain

Have a new phone that supports Qi wireless charging, but don't have a compatible charger for it? The Anker PowerPort Wireless ($16) will do the trick, though note it doesn't come with an AC adapter -- you'll need to use the one that comes with your phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Anker
13
of 25

This under-$50 tablet that doesn't suck

Sure, it's nowhere near as powerful as an iPad Pro, but the 8GB Amazon Fire 7 ($50) has plenty to offer. Says CNET's David Carnoy, "You'll be hard pressed to find a better entry-level tablet than the 2017 Amazon Fire 7."

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 25
Read Full Review
$49.99 at Amazon.com

This USB desk fan that provides a gentle breeze

This adjustable pink fan ($20) -- also available in aqua and white -- is a bit of a novelty, but it will help keep you cool at your desk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Fred and Friends
15
of 25

This handy device for people who keep losing things

Pair this handy little Bluetooth device with your smartphone, then slip it into your wallet. If you ever misplace your wallet, you can "ring" the water-resistant Tile Slim ($29) and even pull up its last known location on a map.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tile
16
of 25

This handy stick that turns your TV into a smart TV

This Roku Stick ($40) may not be 4K ready, but if you don't care about that, it's CNET's choice for the best streaming stick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 25
Read Full Review
$49.00 at Amazon.com

This travel clock that charges your USB devices

If you're looking for an inexpensive alarm clock with USB ports to take on trips or for guests in your spare bedroom, this 4.5-star-rated clock from Marathon ($25) is a good choice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marathon
18
of 25

This Raspberry Pi kit for making your own retro gaming console

This could be the most fun hobby kit you'll ever buy. With just a little bit of work, you can turn this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Kit ($50) into a retro game console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. Includes a case and 2.5-amp power supply.

Published:Caption:Photo:CanaKitRead the article
19
of 25

This hub that adds USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook Pro

Apple has an unfortunate habit of retiring useful ports, such as the USB 3.0, a bit too early. This color-coordinated QacQoc hub ($43) adds Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, an SD/microSD card reader and a pair of USB 3.0 ports to your MacBook Pro.

Published:Caption:Photo:QacQoc
20
of 25

This comfy gaming headset that's an Amazon favorite

The HyperX Cloud Stinger ($50) boasts a lightweight design, comfortable memory foam ear cups and on-ear volume controls. It's a great entry-level headset.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyperX
21
of 25

This speed sensor for your bike

This easy-to-install Bluetooth Wahoo RPM Sensor ($40) will help you keep accurate tabs on your cycling speed. It's compatible with iOS, Android, bike computers and a number of popular cycling apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Wahoo
22
of 25

This right-sized smart home plug

Looking for something to pair and control with your new Amazon Echo Dot or Google Home? The Belkin WeMo Mini ($30) adds home automation functionality to just about anything you can plug into an outlet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
23
of 25
Read Full Review
$19.99 at Amazon.com

This 16.4-foot strip of LED lights

With this adhesive-backed, linkable 16.4-foot LED strip from Supernight ($24), you can easily add dramatic mood lighting or game-show-style flair to any room of your home. The included remote lets you choose between 20 colors with dimming and brightness controls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Supernight
24
of 25

This inexpensive 10,000-mAh battery pack

Having a spare battery for your phone can sure come in handy. This 10,000-mAh external battery by Poweradd ($18) has enough juice to recharge multiple devices at once.

Published:Caption:Photo:Poweradd
25
of 25
Now Reading

Surprising tech and gadgets you can get on Amazon for under $50

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Microsoft and Shell team up to build AI into gas stations

Microsoft and Shell team up to build AI into gas stations

by
New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design
1:29

New $50 Echo Dot gets fabric mesh design

by
Aquaman director reveals details about movie's plot

Aquaman director reveals details about movie's plot

by
3 new Alexa features for kids

3 new Alexa features for kids

by
Snapchat test lets you point camera at products and buy them on Amazon

Snapchat test lets you point camera at products and buy them on Amazon

by
Lotus needs your help finding its very first car

Lotus needs your help finding its very first car

by