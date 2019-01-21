Dazzling views of the super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse

CNET también está disponible en español.

The view from Kalamazoo

The fantastically named "super blood wolf moon" of Jan. 20 and 21 was a stunner combining a total lunar eclipse (blood) with January timing (wolf) and a particularly large appearance due to being closer to the Earth (super).

The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society in Michigan delivered an extraordinary set of images showing the moon and the occasional twinkling star around it. The society describes this shot as "cropped and slightly processed." 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk even shared one of the KAS images, which more than doubled the society's follower count on Twitter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Bell/Kalamazoo Astronomical Society
1
of 12

Kennedy Space Center rocket view

Photographer Michael Seeley spent the evening of the eclipse in the Rocket Garden at the Kennedy Space Center visitor complex in Florida. This compilation image shows the progress of the eclipse above some of NASA's most famous rockets. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Seeley
2
of 12

The umbra reaches Tycho crater

The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society tracked the eclipse's progress. This image shows the shadowy umbra reaching the Tycho crater on the moon. Tycho is a prominent impact crater visible from Earth. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Bell/Kalamazoo Astronomical Society
3
of 12

From a frozen Finnish lake

Photographer Hannabella Nel braved a frigid visit to Lake Inari in Finnish Lapland to catch the super blood wolf moon eclipse. This vivid image shows the red moon glowing above the frozen landscape. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Hannahbella Nel Photography
4
of 12

A Colorado moon

This view of the eclipse morphing through its stages over the Denver, Colorado skyline comes from photographer Anthony Quintano (@anthonyquintano on Instagram). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Anthony Quintano
5
of 12

A Canadian eclipse

Space fans in Canada got a great view of the super blood wolf moon eclipse. Photographer Geoff Williams snapped this ruddy lunar look from Portage Inlet park in British Columbia. Williams says he minimally processed the image to lighten the stars, sharpen it and adjust the contrast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Geoff Williams
6
of 12

Moon over Duluth

The clouds over Duluth, Minnesota, cleared out on Jan. 20 in time for photographer Matthew Breiter to catch a series of images following the eclipse's progress. "Many hours of planning went into getting this shot to get the right angles and plan to show the series of the eclipse," Breiter said. "It was a very cold night but well worth it!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Matthew Breiter Photography
7
of 12

Eclipse over Los Angeles

NASA software engineer Kevin Gill followed the super blood wolf moon eclipse from Los Angeles, sharing this rosy look at the moon in all its glory. The clouds in LA cleared out just in time for the lunar show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Kevin Gill
8
of 12

Pre-totality from New Mexico

This ghostly view comes from before the eclipse reached its strongest point. James McCue, a Virtual Telescope Project collaborator, caught this look from New Mexico. The Virtual Telescope Project broadcasts online viewings of celestial events using remotely controlled telescopes.

Published:Caption:Photo:James McCue/Virtual Telescope Project
9
of 12

lerrynpicsmoon

The spires of the Cologne Cathedral in Germany offer an intriguing counterpoint to the red eclipse moon snapped by photographer lerrynpics.

Published:Caption:Photo:lerrynpics
10
of 12

Totality nears its end

Gary Varney, a collaborator with the Virtual Telescope Project, captured this view of the eclipse from Florida near the end of its totality.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Gary Varney/Virtual Telescope Project
11
of 12

Point-and-shoot view

While experienced astrophotographers delivered some amazing images, even amateurs could get in on the eclipse action. This image comes from a hazy evening in New Mexico and was captured with a handheld Panasonic point-and-shoot camera. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Amanda Kooser/CNET
12
of 12
