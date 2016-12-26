HolidayBuyer's Guide
Streaming hits (and misses) of 2016

'Stranger Things'

Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Crackle all create original movies and TV shows for online viewing. The '80s-tastic "Stranger Things" was one of the year's biggest streaming hits on Netflix.

Photo by: Netflix

'Black Mirror'

Netflix bought Channel 4's sci-fi anthology series, "Black Mirror," for more twisted tales of technology that'll leave you shaken -- at least until you pick up your phone again.

Photo by: Netflix/Laurie Sparham

'The Grand Tour'

The former "Top Gear" team of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hit the road with a pile of Amazon cash in "The Grand Tour."

Photo by: Amazon Video

'The Crown'

The first UK production for Netflix is "The Crown," which tells the story of the British royal family in sumptuous style.

Photo by: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

'The Tick'

The superpower of Peter Serafinowicz is comedy in "The Tick," one of several pilots streamed on Amazon that were then picked up as a full series.

Photo by: Amazon

'The Get Down'

Baz Luhrman tells the story of hip-hop with lavish musical extravaganza in "The Get Down," a hugely expensive and visually impressive production that somehow didn't get the praise it deserved. Perhaps that's because it landed around the same time as runaway word-of-mouth hit "Stranger Things."

Photo by: Netflix

'Good Girls Revolt'

One of Amazon's unsung gems is 1960s-set "Good Girls Revolt," which entertainingly and quite originally depicts the flipside of "Mad Men," Sadly, it hasn't been picked up for a second season.

Photo by: Amazon

'Tallulah'

Ellen Page stars in the film "Tallulah" on Netflix, one of the movies snapped up by the deep-pocketed streaming service.

Photo by: David Newsom/Netflix

'Luke Cage'

Netflix extends its run of hard-hitting Marvel shows with "Luke Cage," a series entertainingly indebted to blaxploitation classics and boasting a badass hip-hop soundtrack.

Photo by: Netflix

'Daredevil'

The second season of Marvel's "Daredevil" introduces Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, who gets his own show next year.

Photo by: Netflix

'11.22.63'

James Franco is one of the proper stars attracted to streaming as he tries to save JFK in Hulu's time-travel series "11.22.63."

Photo by: Hulu

'Gilmore Girls'

"Gilmore Girls" has been resurrected on Netflix to finally finish the story.

Photo by: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

'Dead Rising: Endgame'

Sony's Crackle service has streamed a second movie based on the Dead Rising video game series.

Photo by: Crackle

'The OA'

Alice Krige and Brit Marling help Netflix close out the year with intriguing drama 'The OA."

Photo by: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

'Mascots'

Comic genius Christopher Guest gives the "Spinal Tap" mockumentary treatment to the world of sporting "Mascots."

Photo by: Scott Garfield/Netflix

'The Collection'

Amazon Prime goes high fashion with "The Collection," a glamorous visit to a scandalous Parisian atelier.

Photo by: Amazon

'True Memoirs of an International Assassin'

Not every original production is a success. For example, Netflix movie "True Memoirs of an International Assassin," starring Kevin James, was deeply unfunny.

Photo by: Matt Kennedy/Netflix

'Special Correspondents'

Ricky Gervais claims Netflix had given him a free hand to write and direct "Special Correspondents," in which he stars with Eric Bana. Sadly, there is nothing special about this lackluster and laugh-free affair.

Photo by: Kerry Hayes/Netfilx

'The Do-Over'

"The Do-Over" is the second movie in Adam Sandler's four-film contract with Netflix, which means we're halfway through the ordeal.

Photo by: Tony Rivetti Jr., SMPSP/ Netflix,

'The Ranch'

Sam Elliott and Debra Winger give strong performances in the cowboy comedy "The Ranch" on Netflix, but the old-fashioned studio sitcom format feels awkward amid the herd of more heavyweight and innovative productions found on streaming services.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/Netflix

'Chelsea'

Netflix experiments with the chat show format with one led by Chelsea Handler (right), shown here with actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Photo by: Adam Rose/Netflix

'White Rabbit Project'

Former "Mythbusters" stars Grant Imahara, Kari Byron and Tory Belleci returned with a new science series, "The White Rabbit Project," on Netflix.

Photo by: Netflix

'Chance'

The current golden age of TV drama is known for its troubled protagonists, and streaming shows have no shortage of conflicted and often unpleasant characters. For example, Hugh Laurie follows his hit show "House" with another difficult man in Hulu's "Chance."

Photo by: David Moir/Hulu

'Orange is the New Black'

There were plenty of troubled women in "Orange is the New Black" when the prison show returned to Netflix for a dramatic fourth season.

Photo by: Netflix

'Marseille'

Political intrigue-packed "Marseille" was the first French show from Netflix. Zut alors!

'Narcos'

Speaking of unsympathetic protagonists, "Narcos" continues the fascinating story of drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Photo by: Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

'Sneaky Pete'

Giovanni Ribisi plays the sneaky lead in Amazon pilot "Sneaky Pete," which was ordered to a full series.

Photo by: Jeff Neumann

'Bojack Horseman'

He may be an animated horse, but he's one of the most unsympathetic characters on TV. The new season of "Bojack Horseman" on Netflix was still a compelling watch, especially during the clever silent episode.

Photo by: Netflix

'Goliath'

Billy Bob Thornton is another big name playing a troubled role in Amazon's "Goliath."

Photo by: Amazon

'Casual'

There are family troubles and a few laughs in Hulu's "Casual."

Photo by: Hulu

'Crisis in Six Scenes'

Woody Allen brought his period drama "Crisis in Six Scenes" to Amazon Prime Video.

Photo by: Amazon/YouTube

'Shut Eye'

Jeffrey Donovan is a troubled psychic in Hulu's "Shut Eye."

Photo by: Hulu

'Startup'

Sony's Crackle streaming service started up "StartUp," the steamy story of Miami criminals including Martin Freeman, who back a bitcoin-like cryptocurrency for their own nefarious ends.

Photo by: Crackle

'3%'

Netflix goes to Brazil for the dystopian sci-fi series "3%."

Photo by: Pedro Saad/Netflix

'Jean-Claude Van Johnson'

Amazon's series sees the muscles from Brussels Jean-Claude Van Damme playing himself, only as a secret agent.

Photo by: Erica Parise/Amazon

'The Path'

Aaron Paul stars in cult-themed drama "The Path" on Hulu.

Photo by: Greg Lewis/Universal Television

'Kong: King of the Apes'

Speaking of larger-than-life protagonists, there is plenty of monkey business from Netflix with "Kong: King of the Apes."

Photo by: Netflix

'Lego Friends: The Power of Friendship'

Kids shows are big on Netflix and Amazon. Among the hits, friendship is build brick by brick in "Lego Friends: The Power of Friendship" on Netflix.

Photo by: Netflix

'Reggie Watts: Spatial'

Netflix brought a whole slate of established and up-and-coming comics to the stage for comedy specials. Among them was Reggie Watts with his blend of music and laughs.

Photo by: Michael Rowe/Netflix

'Ali Wong: Baby Cobra'

Ali Wong's stand-up special "Baby Cobra" hit a bump on Netflix.

Photo by: Alex Crick/Netflix

'Hannibal Buress'

Comedian Hannibal Buress was among the comedy specials on Netflix this year.

Photo by: Marcus Price/Netflix

'Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills'

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger hit Netflix for a comedy special.

Photo by: Timothy Hiatt/Netflix

'Haters Back Off'

Online sensation Miranda Sings went from YouTube clips to Netflix show "Haters Back Off."

Photo by: Katie Yu/Netflix

'Lovesick'

Netflix picked up British comedy series "Scrotal Recall" and renamed it "Lovesick."

Photo by: Neil Davidson/Netflix

'Lady Dynamite'

Maria Bamford blew up in the wacky "Lady Dynamite" on Netflix.

Photo by: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

'Easy'

"Easy" is a Chicago-set comedy-drama anthology series written, directed, edited and produced by Joe Swanberg for Netflix.

Photo by: Netflix

'Barry'

Plenty of real-life stories were told on streaming services this year. Feature-length drama "Barry" tells the story of a young Barack Obama on Netflix.

Photo by: Netflix

'The Siege of Jadotville'

Jamie Dornan battles both political intrigue and enemy soldiers in "The Siege of Jadotville," based on true events.

Photo by: Karen Ballard/Netflix

'Last Chance U'

Among the slate of Netflix documentaries was the compelling "Last Chance U."

Photo by: Netflix

​'Into The Inferno'

Idiosyncratic director Werner Herzog has a lot of lava for volcanoes in Netflix doc "Into The Inferno,"

Photo by: Netflix

'Audrie & Daisy'

Heartbreaking Netflix documentary "Audrie & Daisy" tackles modern attitudes to sexual assault.

Photo by: Netflix

'White Helmets'

Powerful Netflix documentary "White Helmets" confronts the devastation of war-torn Syria.

Photo by: Netflix

'Captive'

Netflix documentary series "Captive" explores high-profile kidnappings.

Photo by: Jean Louis Schuller/Netflix

