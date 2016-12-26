Streaming hits (and misses) of 2016

Baz Luhrman tells the story of hip-hop with lavish musical extravaganza in "The Get Down," a hugely expensive and visually impressive production that somehow didn't get the praise it deserved. Perhaps that's because it landed around the same time as runaway word-of-mouth hit "Stranger Things."
Sam Elliott and Debra Winger give strong performances in the cowboy comedy "The Ranch" on Netflix, but the old-fashioned studio sitcom format feels awkward amid the herd of more heavyweight and innovative productions found on streaming services.
The current golden age of TV drama is known for its troubled protagonists, and streaming shows have no shortage of conflicted and often unpleasant characters. For example, Hugh Laurie follows his hit show "House" with another difficult man in Hulu's "Chance."
He may be an animated horse, but he's one of the most unsympathetic characters on TV. The new season of "Bojack Horseman" on Netflix was still a compelling watch, especially during the clever silent episode.