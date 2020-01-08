Step inside this robot-run restaurant

CNET también está disponible en español.
If you're hungry at CES, not an uncommon occurrence when traversing the cavernous Las Vegas Convention Center, LG has a restaurant right in its booth. Welcome to CLOi's Table, where the service is rather stiff.
CLOi's Table is run by robots, both in the kitchen and front of house. Something to drink? One robot poured single-brew cups of coffee.
On each table sits a small robot. Speak to it to place your order, ask for service or request your bill
A lone human gave a presentation, emphasizing that, with the help of all the robot coworkers, he was better able to focus on his customers.
Behind the glass is the dishwasher robot busily cleaning plates. The robot on the right transport meals and empty tableware to and from the kitchen.
Here's another ominous robot ready to take a human's place.
The human staff explains to guests how they can interact with the robot on their table.
"How is everything?," asks the human waiter in the scene. Well ... the food is fine, but have you noticed we're surrounded by robots?
Even the actors hired to portray guests at the restaurant seem to be uncomfortable being spied upon by a "cute robot" sitting right on their table.
When it's time to clear the table, the human waiter loads plates onto this bussing bot.