Step inside this robot-run restaurant

If you're hungry at CES, not an uncommon occurrence when traversing the cavernous Las Vegas Convention Center, LG has a restaurant right in its booth. Welcome to CLOi's Table, where the service is rather stiff.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 10

CLOi's Table is run by robots, both in the kitchen and front of house. Something to drink? One robot poured single-brew cups of coffee.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 10

On each table sits a small robot. Speak to it to place your order, ask for service or request your bill

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 10

A lone human gave a presentation, emphasizing that, with the help of all the robot coworkers, he was better able to focus on his customers.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 10

Behind the glass is the dishwasher robot busily cleaning plates. The robot on the right transport meals and empty tableware to and from the kitchen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 10

Here's another ominous robot ready to take a human's place.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 10

The human staff explains to guests how they can interact with the robot on their table.  

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 10

"How is everything?," asks the human waiter in the scene. Well ... the food is fine, but have you noticed we're surrounded by robots? 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 10

Even the actors hired to portray guests at the restaurant seem to be uncomfortable being spied upon by a "cute robot" sitting right on their table.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 10

When it's time to clear the table, the human waiter loads plates onto this bussing bot.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 10
