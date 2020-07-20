CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion Arc Troopers join Vintage Collection

Echo, Fives and Jesse are ready to join your 3.75 inch Grand Army of the Republic.

1 of 9
Hasbro

The boxed Vintage Collection 501st Legion Arc Troopers

The Vintage Collection 501st Legion Arc Troopers three-pack includes Clone Wars heroes Echo, Fives and Jesse with a bunch of accessories. It costs $50, and will be available from Hasbro Pulse in September.

2 of 9
Hasbro

Customized armor

Each of the three 3.75 inch figures has slightly different Arc Trooper armor. The 501st Legion was led by Anakin Skywalker.

3 of 9
Hasbro

Dual wielding

You can set them up with small blasters in hand or holsters at their thighs.

4 of 9
Hasbro

Fives in his prime

CT-5555, better known as Fives, has an emotional final arc in the show's sixth season. The figure depicts this clone at his peak.

5 of 9
Hasbro

Jesse is ready

CT-5597, AKA Jesse, has the Republic symbol painted on his helmet and tattooed on his head. He's a pretty patriotic guy. 

6 of 9
Hasbro

Plenty of poses

The figures' articulation gives you a whole bunch of display options.

7 of 9
Hasbro

Echo in action

CT-1409, Echo, looks pretty dynamic in this pose.

8 of 9
Hasbro

The pre-cyborg days

This is Echo as he looked for much of the war, but his appearance changed radically in season 7's Bad Batch arc.

9 of 9
Hasbro

Big blaster

Echo looks imposing with his DC-15A blaster rifle.

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

The best games on Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
Vantablack swallows everything it's painted on

Vantablack swallows everything it's painted on

16 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

25 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
Frozen in time: Inside the facility preserving the dead through cryonics

Frozen in time: Inside the facility preserving the dead through cryonics

15 Photos