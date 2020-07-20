The boxed Vintage Collection 501st Legion Arc Troopers
The Vintage Collection 501st Legion Arc Troopers three-pack includes Clone Wars heroes Echo, Fives and Jesse with a bunch of accessories. It costs $50, and will be available from Hasbro Pulse in September.
Customized armor
Each of the three 3.75 inch figures has slightly different Arc Trooper armor. The 501st Legion was led by Anakin Skywalker.
Dual wielding
You can set them up with small blasters in hand or holsters at their thighs.
Fives in his prime
CT-5555, better known as Fives, has an emotional final arc in the show's sixth season. The figure depicts this clone at his peak.
Jesse is ready
CT-5597, AKA Jesse, has the Republic symbol painted on his helmet and tattooed on his head. He's a pretty patriotic guy.
Plenty of poses
The figures' articulation gives you a whole bunch of display options.
Echo in action
CT-1409, Echo, looks pretty dynamic in this pose.
The pre-cyborg days
This is Echo as he looked for much of the war, but his appearance changed radically in season 7's Bad Batch arc.
Big blaster
Echo looks imposing with his DC-15A blaster rifle.
Discuss: Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion Arc Troopers join Vintage Collection
