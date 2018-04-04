CNET también está disponible en español.

Sure, some fans love the X-Wing, but the Y-Wing is the real workhorse of the rebel fleet. On May 4, Star Wars Day, Lego will release the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Y-Wing Starfighter set.   

The new set is part of the elite Ultimate Collector Series.

R2-BHD, a silver astromech droid, rides along on the Y-Wing.

A minifig of Gold Leader comes with the set, which features rotating ion cannons atop the cockpit.

Gold Leader looks pretty happy to be included.

R2-BHD, nicknamed Tooby, has a reputation for loyalty.

The rotating ion cannons are wheel-activated.

Gold Leader, also known as Jon "Dutch" Vander," is all set to fly.

R2-BHD is a silver astromech droid with yellow accents.

The Y-Wing set has 1,967 pieces.

The Y-Wing stands over 9 inches (22 centimeters) high when mounted on the included stand.

Take a spin in this new Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter set

Published:
