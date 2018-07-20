Every Star Trek: Discovery season 2 photo so far

CNET también está disponible en español.
At Comic-Con 2018 this week, we got some much anticipated news about the second season of Star Trek: Discovery coming next year on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green, pictured) and her crew will struggle in season 2 with their loss of time. Read on for more tidbits we picked up in San Diego.
New Starfleet officer Linus is of the redesigned Saurian species.
Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike.
During the Comic-Con panel, he said we'll meet the original "Number One," played by Rebecca Romijn and originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.
Tig Notaro joins the cast as chief engineer Reno, and judging by that uniform it'll be on the Discovery, not the Enterprise.
From left to right, Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan, Burnham and Captain Pike explore a new world.
Burnham stares ... lovingly? Fearfully? At something up ahead.
Looks like once the away team is on this new world/ship we're going to do some contained exploring.
Be sure to check out the teaser for the second season of Discovery coming January 2019 on CBS All Access.