Every Star Trek: Discovery season 2 photo so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Welcome back, Burnham

At Comic-Con 2018 this week, we got some much anticipated news about the second season of Star Trek: Discovery coming next year on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green, pictured) and her crew will struggle in season 2 with their loss of time. Read on for more tidbits we picked up in San Diego.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
1
of 8

What's up Linus?

New Starfleet officer Linus is of the redesigned Saurian species.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
2
of 8

Pike enters the timeline

Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike. 

During the Comic-Con panel, he said we'll meet the original "Number One," played by Rebecca Romijn and originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
3
of 8

Beam me up, Reno

Tig Notaro joins the cast as chief engineer Reno, and judging by that uniform it'll be on the Discovery, not the Enterprise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
4
of 8

A whole new world

From left to right, Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan, Burnham and Captain Pike explore a new world.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
5
of 8

A new fantastic point of view

Burnham stares ... lovingly? Fearfully? At something up ahead.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
6
of 8

Group outing!

Looks like once the away team is on this new world/ship we're going to do some contained exploring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
7
of 8

Old meets new

Be sure to check out the teaser for the second season of Discovery coming January 2019 on CBS All Access. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

Every Star Trek: Discovery season 2 photo so far

Up Next

All the best cosplay from Comic-Con 2018

Latest Stories

Epic first Aquaman trailer makes a splash at Comic-Con 2018

Epic first Aquaman trailer makes a splash at Comic-Con 2018

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
The amazing ceiling fan trick you're not using

The amazing ceiling fan trick you're not using

by
Google tests curvy Chrome tabs with material design overhaul

Google tests curvy Chrome tabs with material design overhaul

by
Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

by
Galaxy Note 9: All the rumors on specs, price and release date

Galaxy Note 9: All the rumors on specs, price and release date

by