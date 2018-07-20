Every Star Trek: Discovery season two photo so far

CNET también está disponible en español.
At Comic-Con 2018 this week we got some much anticipated news about the second season of Star Trek: Discovery coming next year on CBS All Access.
Michael Burnham (pictured, Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew will struggle in season two with their loss of time. Read on for more tidbits we picked up in San Diego.
(Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
The new Starfleet officer Linus is of the redesigned Saurian species.
Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike.
During the Comic-Con panel, he said we'll meet the original "Number One," played by Rebecca Romijn and originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.
Tig Notaro joins the cast as Chief Engineer Reno, and judging by that uniform it'll be on the Discovery, not the Enterprise.
From left to right: Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan, Burnham and Captain Pike explore a new world.
Burnham stares ... lovingly? fearfully? at something up ahead.
Looks like once the away team is on this new world/ship we're going to do some contained exploring.
Be sure to check out the teaser for the second season of Discovery coming January 2019 on CBS All Access.