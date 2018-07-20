Every Star Trek: Discovery season two photo so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
  • STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Welcome back, Burnham

At Comic-Con 2018 this week we got some much anticipated news about the second season of Star Trek: Discovery coming next year on CBS All Access.

Michael Burnham (pictured, Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew will struggle in season two with their loss of time. Read on for more tidbits we picked up in San Diego.

(Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
1
of 8

What's up Linus?

The new Starfleet officer Linus is of the redesigned Saurian species.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
2
of 8

Pike enters the timeline

Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike. 

During the Comic-Con panel, he said we'll meet the original "Number One," played by Rebecca Romijn and originally played by Majel Barrett-Roddenberry.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
3
of 8

Beam me up, Reno

Tig Notaro joins the cast as Chief Engineer Reno, and judging by that uniform it'll be on the Discovery, not the Enterprise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
4
of 8

A whole new world

From left to right: Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan, Burnham and Captain Pike explore a new world.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
5
of 8

A new fantastic point of view

Burnham stares ... lovingly? fearfully? at something up ahead.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
6
of 8

Group outing!

Looks like once the away team is on this new world/ship we're going to do some contained exploring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
7
of 8

Old meets new

Be sure to check out the teaser for the second season of Discovery coming January 2019 on CBS All Access. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jan Thijs/CBSRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

Every Star Trek: Discovery season two photo so far

Up Next

Comic-Con 2017: The best cosplay, from Wonder Woman to Harley Quinn

Latest Stories

Comic-Con 2018 Saturday schedule: Aquaman, Arrow and Deadpool

Comic-Con 2018 Saturday schedule: Aquaman, Arrow and Deadpool

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Ezra Miller's seen at Comic-Con: Will he shake up the DC, Warner Bros. panel?

Ezra Miller's seen at Comic-Con: Will he shake up the DC, Warner Bros. panel?

by
Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse web up fans at Comic-Con

Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse web up fans at Comic-Con

by
Meet the kids joining Adam Savage for MythBusters Jr.

Meet the kids joining Adam Savage for MythBusters Jr.

by
Glass trailer bring together Split, Unbreakable at Comic-Con 2018

Glass trailer bring together Split, Unbreakable at Comic-Con 2018

by