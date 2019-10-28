Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos

Jack-o'-lantern sun

Space isn't all about happy twinkly stars. There are plenty of scary sights out in the darkness in the form of ghostly nebulae, gaping sunspots and a distant moon that looks like the Death Star.

NASA got into the Halloween mood in 2014 by releasing this fortuitous Solar Dynamics Observatory image of the sun showing a grinning jack-o'-lantern face. A series of active regions on the sun make it look like a cosmic pumpkin carving took place on our closest star.

Originally published Oct. 29, 2015.

Update, Oct. 28, 2019: Adds more spooky space shots.

Read the article