Sony's Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra specialize in selfies

Sony unveiled its new Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra at CES 2018.
As the name suggests, the Xperia XA2 Ultra is a little bit more powerful than the XA2, with more RAM and a bigger battery.
Both phones come with some camera-centric skills.
For example, the front cameras on the phones can take wide angle 120-degree selfies -- a first for Sony.
Meanwhile, there's a 23-megapixel camera on the back.
The back also is home to the phone's fingerprint scanner.
Android 8.0 Oreo powers both phones.

The phones will go on sale in select markets in January. Read CNET's first take of the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra here.