The Latest New Products Must-See
Sony unveiled its new Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra at CES 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

As the name suggests, the Xperia XA2 Ultra is a little bit more powerful than the XA2, with more RAM and a bigger battery.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Both phones come with some camera-centric skills.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

For example, the front cameras on the phones can take wide angle 120-degree selfies -- a first for Sony.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Meanwhile, there's a 23-megapixel camera on the back.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The back also is home to the phone's fingerprint scanner.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Android 8.0 Oreo powers both phones.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

 Be sure to keep clicking for more shots of the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The phones will go on sale in select markets in January. Read CNET's first take of the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More
Sony's Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra specialize in selfies

Published:
