Sony VPL-VW325ES: This is what a $5,500 projector looks like

Up close with this gorgeous -- and ridiculously expensive -- SXRD projector from Sony.

Sony VPL-VW325ES
Sony VPL-VW325ES

The VPL-VW325ES is a high-end 4K projector that's able to create some truly stunning images. Here's what it looks like up close.

Motorization
Motorization

The 325ES features motorized horizontal and vertical lens shift, as well as motorized zoom and focus.

Big boy
Big boy

Like most high-end projectors, the 325ES is large and heavy, though not quite as large as the Epson 5050UB.

SXRD
SXRD

The 325ES uses three 4,096x2,160 SXRD chips, Sony's version of LCOS, to create an image.

Minimal inputs, maximum control
Minimal inputs, maximum control

Like most projectors intended for a home theater, there aren't many inputs but there are a variety of control options.

Flush buttons
Flush buttons

Practically hidden on the opposite side as the inputs, there are buttons on case you can't find the remote. 

Remote
Remote

Largely unchanged for many years, the backlit remote has everything you'll need to control the 325ES.

Check out our full review.

