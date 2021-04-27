Sony VPL-VW325ES: This is what a $5,500 projector looks like

Up close with this gorgeous -- and ridiculously expensive -- SXRD projector from Sony.
The VPL-VW325ES is a high-end 4K projector that's able to create some truly stunning images. Here's what it looks like up close.
The 325ES features motorized horizontal and vertical lens shift, as well as motorized zoom and focus.
Like most high-end projectors, the 325ES is large and heavy, though not quite as large as the Epson 5050UB.
The 325ES uses three 4,096x2,160 SXRD chips, Sony's version of LCOS, to create an image.
Like most projectors intended for a home theater, there aren't many inputs but there are a variety of control options.
Practically hidden on the opposite side as the inputs, there are buttons on case you can't find the remote.
Largely unchanged for many years, the backlit remote has everything you'll need to control the 325ES.
