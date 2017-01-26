Garmin showcased three new high-end multisport watches at the CES trade show earlier this month. The company unveiled the Fenix 5 and Fenix 5X, as well as the Fenix 5S, the first high-end Garmin watch designed for women.
All three watches include GPS and GLONASS to measure pace, distance, speed and other metrics when running, biking and performing a variety of activities. They also feature an optical heart-rate sensor, all-day fitness tracking (steps, calories burned, active minutes and sleep), and the ability to show notifications from an iPhone or Android phone. The larger Fenix 5X even comes preloaded with topographic US maps and routable cycling maps.
What really won me over was the design. In addition to being featured-packed, Garmin's Fenix line is known for being big and bulky, but the new watches were lighter, slimmer and more stylish than earlier models.
The Garmin Fenix 5, 5s and 5X are slated to arrive in March for between $600 (£550, AU$$950) and $700 (£650, AU$$1,050).
Pictured: Garmin Fenix 5
