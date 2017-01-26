Prev Next
The smartwatches and fitness trackers we can't wait to see in in 2017

A Fitbit smartwatch

Fitbit has been busy the past few weeks buying smaller companies. The fitness company acquired smartwatch maker Pebble back in December and bought smartwatch startup Vector earlier this month. This has led many -- myself included -- to predict that we may soon see a Fitbit smartwatch.

The company's Blaze and Charge 2 fitness trackers are capable of displaying notifications from an iPhone or Android device, but they don't run apps like the Apple Watch or Android Wear watches. Fitbit has one of our favorite fitness platforms, and the idea of a full-blown smartwatch is exciting, but it's all just gossip right now. Fitbit hasn't hinted at any new products, although the company's GPS-equipped Surge "superwatch" is due for an update.

Pictured: Fitbit Blaze

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 2 is a worthy successor to the original Apple Watch. We love the addition of GPS and its swim-proof design. Battery life has also improved, although it could be better. That's why we are excited for the next Apple Watch.

The latest rumors suggest the Apple Watch Series 3 will focus on improving battery life and overall performance. It may also include LTE connectivity, which would allow it to function independent of your iPhone. We will likely see the Apple Watch Series 3 sometime in September or October.

Pictured: Apple Watch Series 2

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

LG and Google's smartwatch

Rumor has it LG and Google are working on two new smartwatches. The LG Sport and LG Watch Style will reportedly feature circular OLED displays, 4GB of internal storage, and a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch.

The Sport is said to be the more advanced model, with a higher-resolution screen, more RAM and a larger battery. It will also reportedly include LTE connectivity, NFC for mobile payments, GPS and an optical heart-rate sensor.

It's rumored that the LG Sport and LG Watch Style will be announced in just a few weeks on February 9.

Pictured: LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

Garmin Fenix 5

Garmin showcased three new high-end multisport watches at the CES trade show earlier this month. The company unveiled the Fenix 5 and Fenix 5X, as well as the Fenix 5S, the first high-end Garmin watch designed for women.

All three watches include GPS and GLONASS to measure pace, distance, speed and other metrics when running, biking and performing a variety of activities. They also feature an optical heart-rate sensor, all-day fitness tracking (steps, calories burned, active minutes and sleep), and the ability to show notifications from an iPhone or Android phone. The larger Fenix 5X even comes preloaded with topographic US maps and routable cycling maps.

What really won me over was the design. In addition to being featured-packed, Garmin's Fenix line is known for being big and bulky, but the new watches were lighter, slimmer and more stylish than earlier models.

The Garmin Fenix 5, 5s and 5X are slated to arrive in March for between $600 (£550, AU$$950) and $700 (£650, AU$$1,050).

Pictured: Garmin Fenix 5

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET
Android Wear 2.0

Many Android Wear watches are about to get a lot better. Google is expected to release an update to Android Wear 2.0 in just a few weeks. The update will completely revamp the operating system and help make watches less reliant on phones. It will include a new user interface, an on-watch app store and built-in keyboard. Other features include support for both Android Pay (mobile payments) and the Google Assistant, Google's intelligent voice assistant that debuted on the Pixel smartphone.

Android Wear 2.0 is rumored to arrive on February 9.

Photo by: Google

Misfit Vapor

Misfit's upcoming smartwatch, called Vapor, looks to have it all. The watch features a bright and circular display and is equipped with GPS and an optical heart-rate sensor. It can also be worn in the shower or while swimming. Other features include Wi-Fi and the ability to store music right on the watch.

The Vapor was merely a prototype when we saw it earlier this month. It remains unclear how it will function and whether there will be third-party app support. Regardless, it still has us excited.

Misfit has said the Vapor will arrive later this year for $200.

Pictured: Misfit Vapor

Photo by: Juan Garzón / CNET
Garmin's next Forerunner

Garmin has been on a roll lately. Not only was it one of the few companies to see shipments increase in 2016, but it continues to crank out some of our favorite sports watches.

The Forerunner 235 was our top choice for both casual and serious runners, while the Forerunner 735XT was our pick for triathletes. Both watches featured long battery life, all-day fitness tracking, smartphone notifications and GPS and GLONASS.

What could be next for Garmin? We expect to see a new Forerunner this year with a slimmer design and some new features. The 235 will be two years old in October and could see a refresh. There's also the Forerunner 920XT, a high-end triathlete watch that hasn't been updated in almost three years.

Pictured: Garmin Forerunner 735XT (left) and Forerunner 235 (right)

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch 2

Priced at $1,500, the TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch was one of the first premium smartwatches on the market. Despite the high price, the watch turned out to be a success for TAG Heuer. The company's CEO Jean-Claude Biver revealed that the company sold 56,000 watches, which is more than double the 20,000 it had projected.

The executive also hinted at a second-generation model with NFC for mobile payments, GPS, longer battery life and an improved display. The TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch 2 is expected to arrive sometime in May and run Android Wear 2.0.

Pictured: First-generation TAG Heuer Connected Smartwatch

Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Second-gen Hauwei Watch

With its sleek and stylish design, it's no surprise that the Huawei Watch was one of our favorite Android Wear watches. There are now rumors that the company is planning to release a new model with a "sportier" look. The watch will also reportedly include LTE cellular connectivity for continued functionality when out of Wi-Fi range or not paired to a smartphone.

The second-generation Huawei Watch is expected to be announced in February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Pictured: The original Huawei Watch

Photo by: Sarah Tew/CNET

New Balance RunIQ

New Balance partnered with Intel on a new running focused smartwatch called RunIQ. The watch, which is powered by Android Wear, includes GPS and GLONASS for measuring pace and distance when running. There's also an optical heart-rate sensor, onboard music storage for phone-free listening, and it can display notifications when connected to a smartphone.

Battery life is said to be around 24 hours, or up to five hours with a continuous GPS signal and heart-rate tracking. Other features of the RunIQ include a dedicated Lap button, waterproofing down to 50 meters, and the ability to sync with Strava, a popular tracking app and social network used by runners and cyclists.

The watch will be available online and in New Balance stores on February 1 for $300 (about £240 or AU$420).

Picture: New Balance RunIQ

Photo by: Dan Graziano/CNET

Hot Products