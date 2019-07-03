12 smart thermostats to regulate your home's temp

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • nest-learning-thermostat-third-gen-new-3rd.jpg
  • ecobee3litethermostatproductphotos-7.jpg
  • ecobee-smartthermostat-5
  • emerson-sensi-thermostat-product-photos-1.jpg
  • sensi-wifi-touch-thermostat-1
  • nestphotoupdate-4.jpg
  • nest-e-3
  • honeywell-lyric-homekit-product-photos-1.jpg
  • honeywelllyrict5productphotos-1.jpg
  • idevices-thermostat-product-photos-12.jpg
  • microsoft-glas-2
  • luxgeothermostat-5.jpg
  • lux-kono-thermostat-product-photos-4

Smart thermostats for all

Here's a running list of the smart thermostats we've reviewed to date.

While they have different designs and rely on different smart features, they have one thing in common: voice control.

Read on to find out more about the smart thermostats available today.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:John Kim/CNET
1
of 13

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Ecobee's Ecobee3 Lite works with a ton of smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT.

The Lite model may look like the original Ecobee3, but it doesn't come with a remote sensor for tracking your home and away status.

$159.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 13

Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

The Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT -- and even has a built-in Alexa speaker. 

It also comes with a remote temperature sensor so you can track the temperature in other rooms. 

$242.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 13

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat doesn't have algorithmic learning or standalone presence sensors.

It does, however, work with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Wink.

$89.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 13

Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat

Like the Emerson Sensi thermostat, the Sensi Touch supports Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Wink. It also has a touchscreen display and offers geofencing and humidity monitoring. 

$140.02 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 13

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (2015)

The Nest Learning Thermostat uses algorithms to adapt to your daily routine.

Its built-in sensors help detect whether you're home or away and will adjust the temperature automatically.

It also works with Alexa devices and the Google Home speakers.

$198.59 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 13

Google Nest Thermostat E

The Nest Thermostat E is Google's entry-level smart thermostat. The E has (almost) all of the same features as the Nest Learning Thermostat, but has less expensive hardware components to keep the price down.

$169.00 at Dell
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 13

Honeywell Lyric Smart Thermostat

The Honeywell Lyric Smart Thermostat can talk with Siri through HomeKit or with Alexa via the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Tap speakers.

It also has geofencing capabilities tied to your phone's location. When you leave home, the Lyric should automatically adjust to a more energy-efficient temperature. And when you return, it should autoadjust back to a more comfortable setting.

$126.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 13

Honeywell Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat

Honeywell's Lyric T5 works with HomeKit and Alexa devices, so you have a couple of different ways to adjust this thermostat with your voice.

It also has geofencing capabilities. Simply set a home and away radius and let the Lyric T5 adjust the heat and air conditioning for you.

$119.98 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 13

iDevices Thermostat

iDevices' smart thermostat doesn't have as much connected tech as some of its competitors, but it does work with HomeKit for Siri voice control.

$73.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 13

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat

Johnson Controls' $319 GLAS Smart Thermostat has a built-in Microsoft Cortana speaker. Ask Cortana to "change the temperature to 68 degrees" or to "switch from home to away mode." The GLAS also works with Alexa and Google Assistant if you have a compatible smart speaker at home. 

This thermostat has a see-through OLED touchscreen display and gives you air quality reports.  

$189.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 13

Lux Geo Thermostat

The Lux Geo Thermostat has geofencing capabilities for automatic home and away modes.

You can also set a recurring heating and cooling schedule in the related Lux app.

The thermostat's flexible design can be mounted either vertically or horizontally.

$92.89 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 13

Lux Kono Smart Thermostat

The Kono Smart Thermostat by Lux costs $153. It looks neat and works with a variety of smart home platforms, but the dial is difficult to use.

$129.00 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
13
of 13
Now Reading

12 smart thermostats to regulate your home's temp

Up Next

The Amazon Echo Show 5 will wake you up and show you what you need to know

Latest Stories

This is your Amazon Prime Day secret weapon

This is your Amazon Prime Day secret weapon

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
The best smart thermostats of 2019

The best smart thermostats of 2019

by
Huawei remains on Commerce Department's blacklist despite Trump's deal

Huawei remains on Commerce Department's blacklist despite Trump's deal

by
iPhone XR vs. iPhone 8 Plus: What iPhone should you buy?

iPhone XR vs. iPhone 8 Plus: What iPhone should you buy?

by