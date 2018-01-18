Smart mirrors, smart mirrors at CES, which ones did we like the best?

A popular idea here at CES 2018, the smart mirrors we saw typically combined a Wi-Fi connection, built-in cameras, machine learning and augmented reality. The result was often tablet-like devices that analyze various aspects of your appearance while giving you access to voice-activated assistants, news stories and online videos.
At CES, the system's creators displayed a working prototype of a mirror with the CareOS software. Some of the most eye-catching features included facial recognition, skin analysis (similar to what we saw with the $50 Neutrogena Skin360 SkinScanner) and gesture controls so you don't have to touch the screen.
Many of the smart mirrors at CES, such as this Haier Magic Mirror, were concepts, which means it's unclear if manufacturers will ever make and sell these products.
Here's how Haier envisions the future of your closet: Each article of clothing you buy will include an RFID tag that will contain information such as materials and care instructions. With Haier's mirror, you'd scan that tag, and the mirror would add the item to your virtual inventory. Then, you use the touchscreen mirror to superimpose the outfits in your inventory onto the image of your body.
The HiMirror Mini, which goes on sale this summer for $249 (roughly £180 or AU$310), includes Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated digital assistant. That means you can give voice commands to the mirror like you would any Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can also access information like news and weather on the mirror's touchscreen.
The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is part of Kohler's new line of connected bathroom fixtures you can control with Alexa voice commands or through the new Kohler Konnect app. The mirror's other standout features include a motion-detecting night light to guide you through the bathroom in the dark and sensors that raise light levels when someone stands in front of the mirror.
The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror is part of a suite of connected bathroom products from Kohler. The mirror with built-in Alexa will be available in March. Kohler hasn't released pricing information, but there's a version of the mirror without smarts that starts at $800 (about £575 or AU$1,000).
Philips displayed a concept mirror at CES that was designed to be your personal health hub. In the future, this mirror would connect to other Wi-Fi-enabled Philips products such as scales, toothbrushes and shavers to keep up with your biometrics right on the screen.