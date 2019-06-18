The smart home tech one injured veteran uses every single day

CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet Retired US Army Col. Phil Swinford

A 2015 mountain biking accident injured his spine, leading to incomplete, or partial, quadriplegia. 

Incomplete quadriplegia means Phil still has some movement, especially in his fingers, hands and arms, but also relies on a wheelchair and various smart home technologies to perform daily tasks. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
1
of 30

Phil and his wife, Pam, live in the Virginia suburbs. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
2
of 30

You wouldn't know it when you walk in the front door, but there's smart home technology everywhere, powered by Control4.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
3
of 30

Phil uses Alexa voice commands via this Amazon Echo Dot to adjust lights...

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
4
of 30

...fans...

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
5
of 30

...door locks and more. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
6
of 30

He uses dictation technology to reply to emails and texts. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
7
of 30

He regularly uses a face-tracking software called Open Sesame

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
8
of 30

Open Sesame scans Phil's face and lets him use his nose as a cursor to make selections. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
9
of 30

He uses the head gestures via Open Sesame to navigate around his phone.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
10
of 30

Phil uses the gesture tech on his laptop, too. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
11
of 30

He's into gaming.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
12
of 30

He uses a joystick, a headset and the face-tracking technology to play games.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
13
of 30

Currently he's showing us a military strategy game. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
14
of 30

Another Echo Dot hangs out on Phil's desk. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
15
of 30

Phil uses an Alexa voice command to turn on the "main lights."

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
16
of 30

He has some movement in his fingers and hands. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
17
of 30

Here he picks out some music on his Android phone. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
18
of 30

Their Ring doorbell sends alerts to his phone, which he can open with Open Sesame. 

But, because the Ring app automatically pulls up a live video feed, it causes Open Sesame to crash and he finds it difficult to answer the door in time.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
19
of 30

Phil also relies on technology for strength and conditioning. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
20
of 30

One of his current goals is to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
21
of 30

He's been practicing with physical therapists.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
22
of 30

And has made significant progress.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
23
of 30

These electronic stimulation bands help condition his legs for walking.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
24
of 30

Phil's electric wheelchair is decked out with technology, too.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
25
of 30

Employees at the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center at the McGuire VA Hospital in Richmond, Virginia use 3D printers to rig his chair with custom tech.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
26
of 30

Because he's so interested in new technologies and advancements in assistive technology, he's often asked to test out new things and give feedback.

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
27
of 30

Phil can use voice commands to turn on the TV, but he also has control through an app on his phone. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
28
of 30

Phil's house wasn't designed to accommodate assistive technologies, but they've done a lot to it so it works better for him. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
29
of 30

This lift, for instance, helps him move from his bed to the bathroom with greater ease. 

Read the article
Photo:Megan Wollerton/CNET
30
of 30
