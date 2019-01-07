The smart home security cameras of CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Arlo Ultra 4K Outdoor Camera

Arlo introduced its Ultra cam back in November, but the company announced at CES 2019 that the Ultra is now available for purchase. 

Read the article
1
of 9

Deep Sentinel Smart Home Surveillance System

Deep Sentinel's Smart Home Surveillance System is a professional security service. 

It includes a monthly fee and access to "remote surveillance guards" who are supposed to monitor your house and even speak to a potential intruder via the camera's two-way intercom.

Read the article
2
of 9

First Alert Onelink Bell

The Onelink Bell is designed to work with other First Alert products. It has:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • 180-degree lens
  • Night vision
  • Two-way audio
Read the article
3
of 9

Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell

Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell is supposed to work with Apple HomeKit. That should mean you can manage your doorbell settings in Apple's Home app for iOS devices, as well as use Siri commands.

Read the article
4
of 9

Ooma Smart Cam

The Ooma Smart Cam can go inside or outside. It's battery powered and has facial recognition capabilities.

Read the article
5
of 9

Remo+ DoorCam 2

The DoorCam 2 by Remo+ is the company's next-gen over-the-door security camera. It relies on batteries and is supposed to fit over your door for a installation that doesn't require electrical wiring. 

Read the article
6
of 9

Remo+ RemoBell S

Remo+ also had the RemoBell S on display at CES 2019. This is a hardwired buzzer that replaces an existing wired doorbell.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 9

Remo+ RemoBell W

Remo+ had the RemoBell W on display at CES 2019 as well. This hardwired buzzer has live streaming, motion detection and other standard smart doorbell features.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 9

Ring Door View Cam

The Door View Cam is Ring's latest smart buzzer. Rather than replacing an existing hardwired doorbell, the Door View Cam replaces an existing peephole. 

Read the article
9
of 9
