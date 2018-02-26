10 easy slow cooker recipes for March basketball

CNET también está disponible en español.

  The Hamilton Beach 33642 Programmable Right Size Multi-Quart Slow Cooker stands at the ready on game day.
March requires a ton of tasty things to nosh while you're cheering for your favorite team. Your slow cooker can end up being your MVP in the kitchen and leave you with a lot more time to socialize. Here are 10 recipes to try. 

Caption by / Photo by Hamilton Beach

This recipe very well could produce the most tender pulled pork you've ever tasted. Place a pork shoulder, onions, garlic, sugar, chili powder, salt, cumin and cinnamon in your slow cooker for about 6 to 8 hours on high or 8 to 10 hours on low, or until the pork is fork tender. Then, just shred the pork and add barbecue sauce. See the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

If you're looking for a little more of a challenge, this is like making a three-pointer. You start out by making a variation of pulled pork in your slow cooker, then you wrap it all up in tortillas dipped in a special sauce and cover it with cheese.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

Finish the dish by baking it in your oven and garnishing. Check out the full details here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

Chili can feed a crowd and it's perfect for a cold March day. Luckily, this chili is super easy to make. Just saute onions and bell peppers with a little oil and salt, then add garlic, chili powder and cumin. Add ground beef to the veggies and cook until the meat is brown. Toss it all into the slow cooker with diced tomatoes, their juices, tomato sauce and beans.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

I like to add a little variety to my chili. Instead of two (15-ounce) cans of kidney beans, I add a can of black beans and a can of Great Northern beans. It gives the chili a little extra texture and a variety of flavor. Stir and cook for about 8 hours on low or 6 hours on high. To finish it off, stir in some diced jalapenos or green chilies. You can find the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

If you're called on to bring a side dish, this recipe will be your slam dunk. Soak dried navy or pea beans the night before to prep. Then, the next morning, put them in your slow cooker with bacon, onions, molasses, ketchup, brown sugar and a few other key ingredients. Cook on high for 6 hours or until the beans are tender. Here's the full recipe.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

To add an extra flavor punch, try using apple smoked bacon to the recipe instead of plain.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Wings made in a slow cooker? You betcha. Make the sauce by whisking butter, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, soy sauce, tomato paste, liquid smoke and hot sauce in your slow cooker. Throw in your wings and make sure the sauce envelopes each wing. Cook on high for 4 hours.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

Then, place your wings on a baking sheet and cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or until the skin is crispy. While your wings are cooking, simmer your sauce with some sugar on the stove for 10 minutes. Toss your wings in the sauce and serve. See the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

If you typically make your French onion dip with a packet you bought at the grocery store, it's time to up your game. Add olive oil and onions to your slow cooker. Cook the onions on low for 7 to 9 hours or until they're caramelized and soft. Let them cool.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Then, in a bowl, mix the onions with sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder, salt and pepper and garnish the finished dip with chives. See the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

Nothing warms you up on a cold March evening like a spicy soup. To make this Tex-Mex wonder, saute onions until they're soft, cook your ground beef separately then add the onions, salt and pepper to the meat. Drain the grease and add the mixture to your slow cooker.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhoound

Add canned pinto beans, red kidney beans, corn, tomatoes, green chilies and olives, along with their juices. Then, add taco seasoning and ranch dip mix. Stir well and cook on low for 4 hours. Find the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

You'll need to raid your snack supply for this one. Yes, you can make a dry snack mix in a slow cooker. The trick is in the stirring. Put oyster crackers, cereal squares, cheese crackers and almonds in the slow cooker and turn it on low heat. 

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Meanwhile, mix soy sauce, liquid smoke, paprika and butter together in a large bowl. Then, pour it over the mixture in the slow cooker. Mix well and cook for about 3 to 4 hours uncovered. Be sure to stir every 30 minutes or so, as it cooks, to help dry out the crackers. Take a look at the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

This taco recipe is so easy, you'll make it your Taco Tuesday go-to after it's a big hit at your watch party. All you do is chop up onions, garlic, poblanos and habaneros.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

Add them to the chicken breasts in the slow cooker with cumin, salt, orange juice and vinegar. Cook the mixture on high for up to 4 hours or until the chicken is tender. Shred the chicken, mix it with the sauce in the slow cooker and it's ready for tortillas. Catch the full recipe here.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

You can't forget dessert. What's a better dessert than something you can dunk? Chocolate fondue is a fun, communal treat. You don't need a fondue pot, though.

Caption by / Photo by Chowhound

A mini slow cooker works, too. You just need to be sure to stir the chocolate often to prevent scorching. Learn more about making fondue here.

Editors' note: This article was originally published Feb. 1, 2017 and has been updated.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET
