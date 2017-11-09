CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

SLAC X-ray tunnel

SLAC aerial view

SLAC superconductivity experiment

SLAC X-ray Pump Probe experiment

SLAC soft X-ray experiment

SLAC X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy experiment

Older SLAC accelerator chamber

SLAC Klystron Gallery

SLAC microwave copper waveguide

SLAC accelerator magnetic quadrupole

SLAC leakproof vacuum pipe

SLAC dark matter

SLAC simulation

SLAC whiteboard

SLAC FACET accelerator

SLAC's Mark Hogan

SLAC FACET-II hardware

SLAC access hatch to accelerator chamber

SLAC looking west

SLAC and Interstate 280

SLAC's two-mile accelerator

SLAC Coherent X-ray Imaging experiment

SLAC telescope sensor project

SLAC telescope image sensor

SLAC LSST telescope sensor

LUX-ZEPLIN experiment at SLAC

SLAC scientist Mark Hogan

SLAC control room

SLAC X-ray camera boom

SLAC high-precision robot camera

LCLS-II upgrade

SLAC entrance

SLAC stellar sculpture

  • SLAC's newer LCLS facility for studying matter with intense X-ray laser pulses is divided into two sections. This tunnel links the two, with X-rays coasting along through the pipes after being generated upstream at a structure called the undulator.
    1
    of 33
  • 20150206-slac-images-from-slac-02
    2
    of 33
  • Scientists prepare an experiment at the Soft X-ray Material Science instrument at SLAC's X-ray laser at the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS site) that has extended the useful life of the particle accelerator. These scientists are working on an experiment that uses X-ray scattering to study a copper oxide high-temperature superconductor.
    3
    of 33
  • SLAC's X-ray Pump Probe (XPP) experiment station uses optical laser light to excite materials that are then studied with X-ray laser pulses. The X-ray laser reveals behavior on ultrashort time scales. Most of the complex equipment int he center here is for the X-ray beam line; the unadorned pipe in the foreground carrying another laser beam.
    4
    of 33
  • Michael Minitti, head of SLAC's LCLS Soft X-ray Department, shows where laser light emerges to blast targetes being studied.
    5
    of 33
  • Purple tracks let researchers steer a camera this at the X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy (XCS) experiment station so through a wide range of angles and distances to measure X-ray scattered of subjects blasted with X-ray laser light.
    6
    of 33
  • This rarely seen section of SLAC shows the basic structure of a linear accelerator: the same equipment repeated over and over, each giving electrons a bit of a speed boost. SLAC uses 2 miles of copper cavities filled with radio waves to push electrons and their antiparticles, positrons, to high speed and high energy.
    7
    of 33
  • This above-ground building, called the Kylstron Gallery, contains nearly 200 klystrons that generate microwaver energy that's piped underground into the accelerator chamber to speed up electrons.
    8
    of 33
  • SLAC accelerates electrons and positrons with bursts of high-power microwave energy originating from dozens of devices called klystrons. Each one produces about 60,000 times the power of a kitchen microwave oven. Devices called waveguides, such as the one shown here, direct microwaves from the klystrons above to the accelerating cavities.
    9
    of 33
  • A quadrupole magnet uses magnetic "lenses" to focus the high-energy electron beams to a width about a tenth diameter of a human hair.
    10
    of 33
  • SLAC's electron beam must travel through a vacuum, or else acceleration would be limited and by short-circuit problems. SLAC operators test each junction carefully for leaks, and those that pass muster are marked with a foil wrapper, as on this vaccuum piping. The vacuum has a pressure on the order of one hundred billionth of Earth's atmosphere.
    11
    of 33
  • 20171105-slac-images-from-slac-06
    12
    of 33
  • 20171105-slac-images-from-slac-07
    13
    of 33
  • A whiteboard records the illustrated discussions of scientists and engineers at SLAC's X-ray laser experimental facilities, called LCLS.
    14
    of 33
  • In a project called FACET, SLAC is experimenting with the use of plasmas to accelerate electrons. The plasma -- a high-energy gas made of atoms and their stripped-off electrons -- can be used to accelerate electrons 1,000 times more powerfully than conventional electrons. This metal box itself is a powerful linear accelerator. SLAC just shut down FACET and is upgrading to FACET-II.
    15
    of 33
  • Mark Hogan​, scientific leader of the FACET-II project, describes his work in the dark and dimly lit bowels of the SLAC accelerator. The work is upstream of today's actively used areas of SLAC.
    16
    of 33
  • The complicated equipment of the FACET-II project is festooned with data-communication cables.
    17
    of 33
  • The original access ladders down to the linear accelerator chambers look like submarine hatches. Nowadays easier access comes through equipment-installation access routes now filled with stairs.
    18
    of 33
  • SLAC's linear accelerator stretches in a straight line across the hills of Palo Alto, California. This view looks west toward the front end of the accelerator.
    19
    of 33
  • 20160421-slac-images-from-slac-03
    20
    of 33
  • 20120126-slac-images-from-slac-01
    21
    of 33
  • This chamber, a vacuum that seals out air, holds samples probed by SLAC's Coherent X-ray Imaging (CXI) experiment station. It's mostly used to study protein crystals. Yes, somebody turned two of the observation ports into eyes for a face, with a grinning mouth below.
    22
    of 33
  • Aaron Roodman, an experimental cosmologist, explains SLAC's work on a multi-institution collaboration to build a massive telescope in Chile called the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST). The camera in the telescope is the size of a small car, and SLAC is building its image sensor. He's standing in front of a clean room sealed to keep contaminants from delicate electronics.
    23
    of 33
  • A single 16-megapixel image sensor, one of 189 that SLAC will use to build a telescope called the LSST, rests under glass and in a clean room to avoid contamination.
    24
    of 33
  • An illustration of the wide swath of night sky the LSST telescope will be able to photograph in a single image. It's big enough to photograph the entire sky every three or four nights so astronomers and astrophysicists can track changes in appearance and position for stars, galaxies, and solar system objects. SLAC is assembling the camera's image sensor, made of 189 square 16-megapixel sensors each 42mm on edge.
    25
    of 33
  • This equipment is used to test the design of sensors in the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment, a multi-organization collaboration to try to detect dark matter.
    26
    of 33
  • Mark Hogan​, scientific leader of a project called FACET-II to radically boost accelerator power, describes how SLAC's accelerator components work. The biggest pipe behind him is actually used just to house laser beams to ensure the accelerator components stay aligned correctly.
    27
    of 33
  • When X-ray laser experiments are underway at the LCLS, scientists leave the experimental rooms, close the doors, and oversee it from control rooms.
    28
    of 33
  • A moveable camera, mounted at the far end of a tube at SLAC's X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy (XCS) experiment station, sports a whimsical "Hello Kitty" label.
    29
    of 33
  • Michael Minitti, head of SLAC's LCLS Soft X-ray Department, stands by a Rayonix mx170 camera that detects X-rays emitted by a powerful laser at the X-ray Pump Probe (XPP) experiment.
    30
    of 33
  • Michael Minitti, head of SLAC's Soft X-ray Department, shows an upgrade underway called LCLS-II, a brighter version of today's Linac Coherent Light Source facility.
    31
    of 33
  • Visitors to SLAC are greeted with a large aerial photo showing the accelerator stretching in a straight line west of Stanford University and underneath Interstate 280.
    32
    of 33
  • 20171025-slac-photo-shankland-30
    33
    of 33

SLAC, a two-mile particle accelerator jutting west from Stanford University, pushes electrons near the speed of light. Back when it was still called the Stanford Linear Accelerator, SLAC was used for seminal particle physics discoveries decades ago. 

It's now called the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and its newer mission turns electrons into powerful X-ray lasers at a facility called LCLS (Linac Coherent Light Source). This tunnel links the two LCLS experimental chambers, with X-rays coasting along through the pipes after being generated upstream at a structure called the undulator.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

This view from above shows SLAC's linear course underneath Interstate 280, the gently curving roadway. SLAC experimental areas are on the right side of the photo, to the east.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Scientists prepare an experiment at the Soft X-ray Material Science instrument at SLAC's X-ray laser at the LCLS site, which has extended the useful life of the particle accelerator. These researchers are working on an experiment that uses X-ray scattering to study a copper oxide high-temperature superconductor.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

SLAC's X-ray Pump Probe (XPP) experiment station uses optical laser light to excite materials that are then studied with X-ray laser pulses. The X-ray laser reveals behavior on ultrashort time scales. Most of the complex equipment in the center here is for the X-ray beam line; the unadorned pipe in the foreground carries another laser beam.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Michael Minitti, head of SLAC's LCLS Soft X-ray Department, shows where laser light emerges to blast targets being studied.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Purple tracks let researchers steer a camera at the X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy (XCS) experiment station through a wide range of angles and distances to measure light scattered off subjects blasted with X-ray lasers.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

This section of SLAC shows the basic structure of a linear accelerator: module built side by side, each giving electrons a bit more of a speed boost. SLAC uses two miles of copper cavities filled with radio waves to push electrons and their antiparticles, positrons, to high speed and high energy.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

This above-ground building, called the Kylstron Gallery, contains nearly 200 klystrons that generate microwave energy that's piped underground into the accelerator chamber to speed up electrons.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

SLAC accelerates electrons and positrons with bursts of high-power microwave energy originating from dozens of devices called klystrons. Each one produces about 60,000 times the power of a kitchen microwave oven. Devices called waveguides, such as the one shown here, direct microwaves from the klystrons to the accelerating cavities.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

A quadrupole magnet uses magnetic "lenses" to focus the high-energy electron beams to a width about one-tenth the diameter of a human hair.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

SLAC's electron beam must travel through a vacuum, or else acceleration would be limited by short-circuit problems. SLAC operators test each junction carefully for leaks, and those that pass muster are marked with a foil wrapper, as on this vacuum piping. The vacuum has a pressure on the order of one hundred billionth of Earth's atmosphere.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

One SLAC research area focuses on reconstructing the formation of the universe. We're familiar with galaxies, but this simulation shows strands of dark matter that lace the cosmos. Galaxies form at the brighter nodes where the density is highest.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

This SLAC simulation, run inside a massive supercomputer, shows a phase of the universe's formation when the blasting output from new stars ionized interstellar hydrogen gas.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

A whiteboard records the illustrated discussions of scientists and engineers at SLAC's X-ray laser experimental facilities.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

In a project called FACET, SLAC is experimenting with the use of plasma to accelerate electrons. The plasma -- a high-energy gas made of atoms and their stripped-off electrons -- can be used to accelerate electrons 1,000 times more powerfully than conventional accelerators. This metal box itself is a powerful linear accelerator. SLAC just shut down FACET and is upgrading to FACET-II.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Mark Hogan, scientific leader of the FACET-II project, describes his work in the dark and dimly lit bowels of the SLAC accelerator.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

The complicated equipment of the FACET-II project is festooned with data-communication cables.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

The original access ladders down to the linear accelerator chambers look like submarine hatches. Nowadays, it's easier to get in, with stairways built in larger access routes that originally were used to lower hardware into the accelerator chamber.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

SLAC's linear accelerator stretches in a straight line across the hills of Palo Alto, California. This view looks west toward the front end of the accelerator.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

SLAC predates Interstate 280. But knowing the highway was on the way, SLAC built an overpass that lay idle for a few years.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

This view shows SLAC's two-mile linear accelerator, looking east from the point where electrons begin their quick trip to near light speed. This end of the accelerator is being upgraded as part of a $1 billion project to boost SLAC's X-ray laser research abilities. In the distance are Stanford University's Hoover Tower and the southern tip of the San Francisco Bay.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

This chamber, a vacuum that seals out air, holds samples probed by SLAC's Coherent X-ray Imaging (CXI) experiment station. It's mostly used to study protein crystals. Yes, somebody turned two of the observation ports into eyes for a face, with a grinning mouth below.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Aaron Roodman, an experimental cosmologist, explains SLAC's work on a multi-institution collaboration to build a massive telescope in Chile called the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST). The camera in the telescope is the size of a small car, and SLAC is building its image sensor. He stands in front of a clean room sealed to keep contaminants away from delicate electronics.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

A single 16-megapixel image sensor, one of 189 that SLAC will use to build a telescope called the LSST, rests under glass in a clean room to avoid contamination.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankand/CNET

Here is an illustration of the wide swath of night sky the LSST telescope will be able to photograph in a single image. It's big enough to photograph the entire sky every three or four nights, so astronomers and astrophysicists can track changes in the appearance and position of stars, galaxies and solar system objects. SLAC is assembling the camera's image sensor, made of 189 square, 16-megapixel sensors, each 42mm on edge.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

This equipment is used to test the design of sensors in the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment, a multi-organization collaboration to try to detect dark matter.

Caption by / Photo by SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Hogan describes how SLAC's accelerator components work. The biggest pipe behind him is actually used just to house laser beams to ensure the accelerator components stay aligned correctly.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

When X-ray laser experiments are under way at the LCLS, scientists leave the experimental rooms, close the doors, and oversee it from control rooms.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

A movable camera, mounted at the far end of a tube at SLAC's X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy (XCS) experiment station, sports a whimsical "Hello Kitty" label.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Minitti stands by a Rayonix mx170 camera that detects X-rays emitted by a powerful laser at the X-ray Pump Probe (XPP) experiment.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Minitti shows a billion-dollar upgrade under way called LCLS-II, a brighter version of today's LCLS facility.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Visitors to SLAC are greeted with a large aerial photo showing the accelerator stretching in a straight line west of Stanford University and underneath Interstate 280.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET

A ceramic and stainless steel sculpture called "Star HB113" by Michael Deleon stands in front of the Kavli Institute for Particle Astrophysics and Cosmology at SLAC.

Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
1 of 33
|

See SLAC, a two-mile particle accelerator next to Stanford

Published:
Up Next
Trackside for the Bloodhound rocket...
27

Latest Stories

SLAC knows how the universe works. Now it's targeting your needs

SLAC knows how the universe works. Now it's targeting your needs

by
UberEats knows what food you're craving before you do

UberEats knows what food you're craving before you do

by
Las Vegas driverless shuttle involved in crash on first day

Las Vegas driverless shuttle involved in crash on first day

by
E 63 S or GT R, which Mercedes-AMG should you pick?
10:34

E 63 S or GT R, which Mercedes-AMG should you pick?

by
TripAdvisor adds warning badges to potentially dangerous businesses

TripAdvisor adds warning badges to potentially dangerous businesses

by
Vizio M-Series is the best midrange TV value
1:41

Vizio M-Series is the best midrange TV value

by