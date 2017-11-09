SLAC X-ray tunnel
SLAC aerial view
SLAC superconductivity experiment
SLAC X-ray Pump Probe experiment
SLAC soft X-ray experiment
SLAC X-ray Correlation Spectroscopy experiment
Older SLAC accelerator chamber
SLAC Klystron Gallery
SLAC microwave copper waveguide
SLAC accelerator magnetic quadrupole
SLAC leakproof vacuum pipe
SLAC dark matter
SLAC simulation
SLAC whiteboard
SLAC FACET accelerator
SLAC's Mark Hogan
SLAC FACET-II hardware
SLAC access hatch to accelerator chamber
SLAC looking west
SLAC and Interstate 280
SLAC's two-mile accelerator
SLAC Coherent X-ray Imaging experiment
SLAC telescope sensor project
SLAC telescope image sensor
SLAC LSST telescope sensor
LUX-ZEPLIN experiment at SLAC
SLAC scientist Mark Hogan
SLAC control room
SLAC X-ray camera boom
SLAC high-precision robot camera
LCLS-II upgrade
SLAC entrance
SLAC stellar sculpture