CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments
  • SiriusXM Visa Payments

SiriusXM has simplified the process of making purchases on the go.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
1
of 10

Need gas? With this technology, you don't have to reach for your wallet.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Evan Miller/Roadshow
2
of 10

You can buy your favorite fast food without using a credit card or fumbling with cash.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
3
of 10

The vehicle and gas pump communicate via the cloud to initiate and complete transactions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Evan Miller/Roadshow
4
of 10

It's similarly easy to buy fuel.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
5
of 10

You can select your favorite food items so they're at the ready when a craving strikes. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
6
of 10

Transactions are fast, simple and, most importantly, secure. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
7
of 10

Road tolls can also be paid for with this service.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
8
of 10

Are you hungry yet?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
9
of 10

This system is the latest offering in SiriusXM's suite of connected-vehicle services.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:SiriusXM
10
of 10
Now Reading

Pay for gas, tolls and food with just your car

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2020

Latest Stories

Microsoft listened to Skype calls with 'no security' to protect recordings, report says

Microsoft listened to Skype calls with 'no security' to protect recordings, report says

by
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Packers NFL playoff game without cable

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Packers NFL playoff game without cable

by
With Note 10 Lite reveal, Samsung did something so ordinary it's extraordinary

With Note 10 Lite reveal, Samsung did something so ordinary it's extraordinary

by
An All-Clad fry pan set for just $60 -- only though Monday

An All-Clad fry pan set for just $60 -- only though Monday

by
Robert Downey Jr. offers Marvel fans a bit of hope Iron Man could return

Robert Downey Jr. offers Marvel fans a bit of hope Iron Man could return

by