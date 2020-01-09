Pay for gas, tolls and food with just your car

CNET también está disponible en español.
SiriusXM has simplified the process of making purchases on the go.
Need gas? With this technology, you don't have to reach for your wallet.
You can buy your favorite fast food without using a credit card or fumbling with cash.
The vehicle and gas pump communicate via the cloud to initiate and complete transactions.
It's similarly easy to buy fuel.
You can select your favorite food items so they're at the ready when a craving strikes.
Transactions are fast, simple and, most importantly, secure.
Road tolls can also be paid for with this service.
Are you hungry yet?
This system is the latest offering in SiriusXM's suite of connected-vehicle services.