SimpliSafe home security goes from drab to fab at CES 2018

Many of the system's sensors are smaller now, too, which means that they won't stand out quite so much in your home. Can you spot the SimpliSafe gadget in this shot?
Here's SimpliSafe's new, more compact entry sensor, which was keeping track of the window in that last image.
Let's take a look at the rest of the third-gen devices. Here's the SimpliSafe Key Fob.
Here's the system's leak-detecting water sensor.
The motion detector is much smaller now, and tapered in the back to let you tuck it into a corner.
You can keep this panic button on hand to trigger the alarm with a single tap.
Here's the siren.
This freeze sensor can keep tabs on your pipes to prevent costly bursts when it gets cold.
Here's the system's indoor camera. SimpliSafe tells us that new, battery-powered outdoor cameras are coming later this year, too.
SimpliSafe claims that its updated glass break sensor can tell the difference between the sound of a window breaking and the sound of a plate breaking.