CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SVCC 2018

Iron Man

Spidermans, Deadpool, Daredevil and more

The funny shot

Action shot!

Spiderman takes the lead

The close up

All the attitude

The Lanisters

Stormtroopers

Alien

A closer look

Venom

The complete look

Boba

Hands up

The ladies

Kiki!

The Flash

The Arrow and...

Superman comic #2

  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    1
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    2
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    3
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    4
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    5
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    6
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    7
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay-lanisters
    8
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    9
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    10
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    11
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    12
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    13
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay-venom
    14
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    15
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    16
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    17
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    18
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    19
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-cosplay
    20
    of 21
  • svcc-2018-comics
    21
    of 21

The third year of Silicon Valley Comic-Con is on and we head out to the San Jose Convention Center to check it out. This year, the cosplay is pretty impressive, so take a look at the gallery to see the incredible costumes we got to see.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Check out the impressive Iron Man suit of Doubletakecosplay.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

This group of Marvel-themed cosplayers pose up for battle.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

And they also got a little goofy for us -- when you have Deadpool, you must get a funny shot.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Spider-Man spotted the Green Goblin and the battle was on.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Spider-Man had the upper hand.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The Green Goblin did not seem particularly nervous about the situation.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Cersei and Jamie Lanister from Game of Thrones also stopped by SVCC.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Both Game of Thrones-themed costumes have Impressive details woven in.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Lots of very fancy Stormtroopers from Star Wars patrol the floor.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Cosplayer @alienmatt777 was a showstopper on the first day at the con.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Alienmatt777 certainly lives up to his Instagram handle, including great details in this complex costume.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I am a fan of gender-bending cosplay, including this great take on Venom taking over a woman.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The full look is unreal.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Boba Fett is hunting for a bounty on the SVCC floor.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

These two outnumber you.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

This group of cosplayers look gorgous in their outfits.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I am a fan of Studio Ghibli so it was great to see Kiki at the convention floor.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

I am not sure how I was able to take this photo of Flash. I guess my new cameras shutter speed is pretty impressive -- wink, wink.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

The Green Arrow at SVCC came with a companion.

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET

Not a cosplay but check this beauty out! I was able to find a Superman #2. Anyone have an extra $2,500 laying around to buy it?

Caption by / Photo by Tania González/CNET
1 of 21
|

See SVCC 2018 cosplay: Avengers, Star Wars and Game of Thrones

Published:
Up Next
How to watch every Marvel Cinematic...
20

Latest Stories

New Avengers: Infinity War TV spot makes a Starbucks joke

New Avengers: Infinity War TV spot makes a Starbucks joke

by
Spring-time to win-time sweepstakes!

Spring-time to win-time sweepstakes!

by
Flat Earth believers tend to be younger, survey says

Flat Earth believers tend to be younger, survey says

by
California eyes driverless car testing with passengers

California eyes driverless car testing with passengers

by
Beyerdynamic’s $99 headphone is a sweet match for pros and consumers alike

Beyerdynamic’s $99 headphone is a sweet match for pros and consumers alike

by
Want to can veggies with the Instant Pot Max? Read this first.

Want to can veggies with the Instant Pot Max? Read this first.

by