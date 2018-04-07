CNET también está disponible en español.
The third year of Silicon Valley Comic-Con is on and we head out to the San Jose Convention Center to check it out. This year, the cosplay is pretty impressive, so take a look at the gallery to see the incredible costumes we got to see.
Check out the impressive Iron Man suit of Doubletakecosplay.
This group of Marvel-themed cosplayers pose up for battle.
And they also got a little goofy for us -- when you have Deadpool, you must get a funny shot.
Spider-Man spotted the Green Goblin and the battle was on.
Spider-Man had the upper hand.
The Green Goblin did not seem particularly nervous about the situation.
Cersei and Jamie Lanister from Game of Thrones also stopped by SVCC.
Both Game of Thrones-themed costumes have Impressive details woven in.
Lots of very fancy Stormtroopers from Star Wars patrol the floor.
Cosplayer @alienmatt777 was a showstopper on the first day at the con.
Alienmatt777 certainly lives up to his Instagram handle, including great details in this complex costume.
I am a fan of gender-bending cosplay, including this great take on Venom taking over a woman.
The full look is unreal.
Boba Fett is hunting for a bounty on the SVCC floor.
These two outnumber you.
This group of cosplayers look gorgous in their outfits.
I am a fan of Studio Ghibli so it was great to see Kiki at the convention floor.
I am not sure how I was able to take this photo of Flash. I guess my new cameras shutter speed is pretty impressive -- wink, wink.
The Green Arrow at SVCC came with a companion.
Not a cosplay but check this beauty out! I was able to find a Superman #2. Anyone have an extra $2,500 laying around to buy it?