A normal Android phone might not be good enough if you've invested your fortune in cryptocurrency. That's where the SikurPhone comes in.
The SikurPhone is built with an emphasis on security. It has its own secure communications platform as well as hardware and software to keep your information safe from prying eyes.
But the phone is especially geared toward cryptocurrency investors, offering features like up-to-date news, pricing and data.
Sikur also makes its own cryptocurrency wallet, the SikurWallet, which is exclusive to the phone and can safely store your Bitcoin.
Besides the extra layers of security, the SikurPhone comes with many features you'd find on other Android devices.
The phone runs on its own version of Android Nougat.
It comes with a rear fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Dual-rear cameras help you snap quality pix.
Meanwhile, the camera software helps you have some fun with photography.
If you want to be safe with your Bitcoin stash, the SikurPhone may be the phone for you.