A normal Android phone might not be good enough if you've invested your fortune in cryptocurrency. That's where the SikurPhone comes in.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The SikurPhone is built with an emphasis on security. It has its own secure communications platform as well as hardware and software to keep your information safe from prying eyes.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
But the phone is especially geared toward cryptocurrency investors, offering features like up-to-date news, pricing and data.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Sikur also makes its own cryptocurrency wallet, the SikurWallet, which is exclusive to the phone and can safely store your Bitcoin.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Besides the extra layers of security, the SikurPhone comes with many features you'd find on other Android devices.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The phone runs on its own version of Android Nougat.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It comes with a rear fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Dual-rear cameras help you snap quality pix.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Meanwhile, the camera software helps you have some fun with photography.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Click through for some more shots of the SikurPhone  .

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
If you want to be safe with your Bitcoin stash, the SikurPhone may be the phone for you.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The SikurPhone is built for Bitcoin billionaires

