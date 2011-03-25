Sights from CTIA 2011 (photos)

Though we rarely made it outside, bright sunshine greeted us every day of CTIA. Orlando's immense Orange County Convention Center is so new it almost shines. In fact, it's one of the nicest convention halls we've visited.
Just across the way was the planned site of NTT DoCoMo's booth. The Japanese carrier canceled its CTIA presence following the horrific earthquake and tsunami earlier this month. In the middle of the booth footprint, which was clearly marked, was a small stand with flowers. A sign above invited CTIA attendees to donate to the Red Cross for disaster relief.
Motorola had a tiny presence at the show. It introduced no new devices and its small booth was at the far rear of the hall. And even inside the booth, only this one table showed its recent products. Note the keyboard with the Xoom in the foreground.
Next door to the convention center is one of Orlando's poshest hotels, The Peabody. Twice a day you could watch the hotel's pet ducks parade to a fountain in the lobby. Believe us when we say it was a CTIA highlight.