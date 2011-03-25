Sights from CTIA 2011 (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The sunshine state

Front and center

Not just phones

And right behind

For Japan

In the big leagues

Hello, Moto?

A familiar face

Tower top

Cell on wheels

Vroom!

Care for a case?

Quack, quack!

  • 1
    of 13
  • 2
    of 13
  • 3
    of 13
  • 4
    of 13
  • 5
    of 13
  • 6
    of 13
  • 7
    of 13
  • 8
    of 13
  • 9
    of 13
  • 10
    of 13
  • 11
    of 13
  • 12
    of 13
  • 13
    of 13

Though we rarely made it outside, bright sunshine greeted us every day of CTIA. Orlando's immense Orange County Convention Center is so new it almost shines. In fact, it's one of the nicest convention halls we've visited.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

Samsung's massive booth was almost in the center of the show floor. As this was the last day of CTIA, foot traffic was a bit sparse.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

Sammy's booth had more than just phones and tablets. It also had a whole wall of mobile accessories.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

PCD's booth was next door. Though the manufacturer didn't introduce any new phones in Orlando, its booth almost rivaled Samsung's in size.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

Just across the way was the planned site of NTT DoCoMo's booth. The Japanese carrier canceled its CTIA presence following the horrific earthquake and tsunami earlier this month. In the middle of the booth footprint, which was clearly marked, was a small stand with flowers. A sign above invited CTIA attendees to donate to the Red Cross for disaster relief.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

LG's bright red booth had a bank of gigantic displays that pivoted full circle and flashed graphics of the company's phones.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

Motorola had a tiny presence at the show. It introduced no new devices and its small booth was at the far rear of the hall. And even inside the booth, only this one table showed its recent products. Note the keyboard with the Xoom in the foreground.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

You can always count on someone in an Android costume at a wireless show these days. This Android is representing Kyocera.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

If you've ever wondered what the top of a cell phone tower looks like, this booth will show you.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

And if you need to break out the big guns, Powerwave can deliver this mobile cell site to boost capacity for your next party.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

We don't know what this race car simulator has to do with cell phones, but it looks fun.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

A gallery of colorful cell phones cases awaited anyone with a flair for accessorizing.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET

Next door to the convention center is one of Orlando's poshest hotels, The Peabody. Twice a day you could watch the hotel's pet ducks parade to a fountain in the lobby. Believe us when we say it was a CTIA highlight.

Back to CTIA 2011

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
1 of 13
|

Sights from CTIA 2011 (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Inside Internet Explorer for Window...
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by