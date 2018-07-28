CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Benicio Del Toro
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0030-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0030-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0040-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0040-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0001-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0001-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0005-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-cc-0005-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-dr-0005-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-dr-0005-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0016-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0016-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-hm-0050-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-hm-0050-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0005-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-bc-0005-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-hv-0051-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-hv-0051-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-ie-0065-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-ie-0065-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-br-0010-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-br-0010-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-01-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-01-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-02-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-02-final
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-03-before
  • sicario-soldado-vfx-mm-0005-03-final

Benicio Del Toro

We're used to superhero blockbusters with eye-popping effects. But did you know even grounded, realistic-seeming movies like Sicario: Day of the Soldado, aka Sicario 2, are jammed with computer-generated (CG) effects you're not even meant to notice?

Effects company Rodeo FX worked on Sicario, and these before-and-after photos show how it used CG to invisibly alter locations and give the filmmakers the flexibility to tell their story.

Published:Caption:Photo:Richard Foreman/Sony PicturesRead the article
1
of 29

An empty 'plate'...

This is what's known as a "plate." It's a shot of actors or vehicles at a real location, and it serves as a clean starting point for the next stage in the filmmaking process.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
2
of 29

...gets piled high

And that next stage is adding the effects! In this case Rodeo turned the empty background into an army base that demonstrates American military might.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
3
of 29

Borderlands

For this shot of a military convoy crossing the US-Mexican border, the filmmakers built a portion of the border-crossing with blue screens in the background.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
4
of 29

To the vanishing point

The blue screens could be digitally replaced with a new background. The small section of the border-crossing that was built for real was also extended, making it look bigger. This is called digital set extension.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
5
of 29

Real hangar

Here's another plate filmed at a real location.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
6
of 29

Virtual props

And here, subtle additions let the filmmakers add vehicles and props that'd be too expensive to bring in for real.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
7
of 29

From airport...

CG allows filmmakers more flexibility in choosing locations.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
8
of 29

...to airbase

Because subtle digital effects can be used to make the locations perfect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
9
of 29

The plains

Effects can also help create small but important shots that would've been expensive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
10
of 29

The plane

Here, the effects studio digitally added a combat drone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
11
of 29

Digital simulation of a digital view

Some shots are entirely digital, like this overhead view.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
12
of 29

IRL

The previous, computer-like view was built digitally from a real-world shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
13
of 29

From boulevard...

CG is used more often than you think, in movies and increasingly in TV.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
14
of 29

...to building

Real locations are often tweaked to make them fit the story or, for example, to add period details.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
15
of 29

Borderlands revisited

This plate shows another view of the small border-crossing set.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
16
of 29

Insta-building

Obviously, sets can be digitally built-out to an impressive extent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
17
of 29

Old-fashioned blast

Even when action is shot for real, with real vehicles and explosions, digital effects can make things even more spectacular.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
18
of 29

CG missile trail

Flaming wreckage and the streak of a rocket are digitally inserted.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
19
of 29

Now you see it

As well as adding things, CG can be used to remove stuff you're not meant to see.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
20
of 29

Now you don't

Presto: Wires and camera equipment have vanished.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
21
of 29

Day...

CG lets filmmakers completely transform a shot, shooting something like this helicopter in an easier way.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
22
of 29

...for night

And then converting to the appearance of nighttime, which would've been more difficult to achieve by actually flying at night.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
23
of 29

Anatomy of a shot

The movie begins with a devastating shot lasting more than a minute, which proved to be FX studio Rodeo's biggest challenge. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
24
of 29

Slight tweaks

Rodeo began by augmenting the real location with CG.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
25
of 29

Before the blast

The filmmakers couldn't blow up the actual location.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
26
of 29

Digital mayhem

They instead turned to software that uses algorithms to realistically simulate explosions, flying debris and smoke.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
27
of 29

Pre-FX

Visual effects go through various stages, starting with rough animations to cut down on computer processing. Each shot is rendered into its final high-definition form only when everyone is happy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
28
of 29

CG fallout

Even though this shot lasts for just over a minute, it took Rodeo nearly a year to complete.

Published:Caption:Photo:Rodeo FXRead the article
29
of 29
Now Reading

The invisible visual effects of Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

The best travel tips from travel pros

The best travel tips from travel pros

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
9 ways to prep your home before you leave for vacation

9 ways to prep your home before you leave for vacation

by
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Rumored specs, leaks, price, release date

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Rumored specs, leaks, price, release date

by
Best comedies and stand-up on Netflix for July 2018

Best comedies and stand-up on Netflix for July 2018

by
Does your vacation rental have hidden cameras? Here's how to find out

Does your vacation rental have hidden cameras? Here's how to find out

by