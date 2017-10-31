Shot on iPhone X: Apple's latest camera hits the streets

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Shot on iPhone X
    1
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    2
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    3
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    4
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    5
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    6
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    7
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    8
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    9
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    10
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    11
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    12
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    13
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    14
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    15
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    16
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    17
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    18
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    19
    of 25
  • Shot on iPhone X
    20
    of 25
  • img-0121
    21
    of 25
  • img-0121-1
    22
    of 25
  • img-0121-2
    23
    of 25
  • img-0121-3
    24
    of 25
  • img-0121-4
    25
    of 25

We took the iPhone X out for 10 hours to see what's new with the camera.

With the lower f/2.4 aperture and optical image stabilization on its telephoto lens, nighttime shots, like the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, look much better.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The submarine USS Pampanito, docked at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, shot with the rear-facing telephoto lens on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light on the front facing camera makes this costumed usher pop against the black background. (See more from the iPhone X's selfie cam here.)

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

In low light, indoors at night, the image stabilized f/2.4 telephoto lens looks pretty good, with low color noise and pretty crisp edges. The beer was pretty crisp too.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Trying to put two or more people into a Portrait Mode selfie can be tricky. Here, Mariel and I are at a relatively similar distance from the camera, but only I am in focus.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Another low-light telephoto image, this time around the fire, shows nice detail and low color noise.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

At night along Grizzly Peak Road overlooking Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco, the telephoto lens on iPhone X is able to capture some detail in the distant bridges across the San Francisco Bay.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The telephoto lens during the day as a ferry arrives at port in San Francisco.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light Mono on the iPhone X front-facing camera separates the cluttered background of the candy store from the subject.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

A quick stop for dinner at Drake's Dealership in Oakland. Even in the dim light, my pizza looks as delicious as it tasted.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Natural Light in Portrait Mode makes even this fluorescent-lit kitchen  portrait something to keep.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Each year at Halloween, landscaper Larry Schmidt produces "Driveway Follies," a free puppet show in his driveway in Oakland, where families pack into the tiny space and overflow into the streets for some spooky theater. This image was shot with the wide-angle camera on the iPhone X with the Instant filter. 

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The telephoto lens at the Driveway Follies puppet show in Oakland shows children watching the performance. The image is exposed for the stage, but manages to etch in the audience's heads with low noise and no well defined edges.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

A couple shot using Portrait Mode with the rear cameras on the iPhone X.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The same couple shot using Portrait Mode with the front-facing cameras on the iPhone X shows the 7-megapixel camera does a pretty good job in both quality and producing the blurred background bokeh effect.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

A selfie using the iPhone X's front-facing camera without Portrait Mode showing a standard background.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The same photo shot using Portrait Mode on the iPhone X gives a much more dramatic image as the distractions of the background fade away.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

When attempting to take Portrait Mode selfies in the direct afternoon sun, the iPhone X had some difficulties. This image failed to enact Portrait Mode, but I was able to make some adjustments to the framing that allowed the mode to be used, as seen in the next photo.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

By keeping the same position and pose, and by angling the camera down a bit and showing less of the bright sky in the frame, Portrait Mode then kicked in.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The bright sun on the side of my face here was too much for Portrait Mode on the iPhone's front-facing camera. A dialogue popped up saying, "The subject is too bright."

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

This image is the Portrait Mode Natural Light photo shot with the front-facing camera of the iPhone X. 

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The same photo shown with Portrait Mode Studio Light shot with the front-facing camera of the iPhone X, which wraps the subject in a nice golden glow.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

The Contour Light in Portrait Mode gives a bit of edgy etching to the subject's face.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light in Portrait Mode with the front-facing camera of the iPhone X drops away the background so we can focus on the subject.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET

Stage Light Mono in Portrait Mode gives the same effect, this time in black and white.

Caption by: / Photo by: James Martin/CNET
1 of 25
|

Shot on iPhone X: Apple's latest camera hits the streets

Published:
Up Next
24 things you should never, ever go...
25

Latest Stories

Apple: iPhone X was never getting a fingerprint reader

Apple: iPhone X was never getting a fingerprint reader

by
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hits Xbox One on December 12

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hits Xbox One on December 12

by
Even more Woo-hoo for the ZR2
5:04

Even more Woo-hoo for the ZR2

by
Facebook, Google: We're committed to fighting Russian meddling

Facebook, Google: We're committed to fighting Russian meddling

by
iPhone X review: Day one with Face ID and animojis

iPhone X review: Day one with Face ID and animojis

by
Best Buy gives up, drops pricier iPhone X models

Best Buy gives up, drops pricier iPhone X models

by