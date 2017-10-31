Shot on iPhone X: Apple's latest camera hits the streets

Each year at Halloween, landscaper Larry Schmidt produces "Driveway Follies," a free puppet show in his driveway in Oakland, where families pack into the tiny space and overflow into the streets for some spooky theater. This image was shot with the wide-angle camera on the iPhone X with the Instant filter.
The telephoto lens at the Driveway Follies puppet show in Oakland shows children watching the performance. The image is exposed for the stage, but manages to etch in the audience's heads with low noise and no well defined edges.
The same couple shot using Portrait Mode with the front-facing cameras on the iPhone X shows the 7-megapixel camera does a pretty good job in both quality and producing the blurred background bokeh effect.
When attempting to take Portrait Mode selfies in the direct afternoon sun, the iPhone X had some difficulties. This image failed to enact Portrait Mode, but I was able to make some adjustments to the framing that allowed the mode to be used, as seen in the next photo.