Shooting London with Huawei P20 Pro's three cameras

I attempted to use the aperture mode, which aims to simulate the bokeh you'd get from a real DSLR by blurring the background. Unfortunately, the phone failed to achieve a proper focus on the flower, giving a blurry look to the whole scene.
At night, the phone really performs. A 'night mode' takes a series of shots over a several second period and, using the AI skills of the Kirin 970 processor, stitches the shots together to increase the exposure but also reduce the blur from your hands.
It's worked incredibly well here, with this dark street looking well lit.