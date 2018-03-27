Shooting London with Huawei P20 Pro's three cameras

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Huawei P20 Pro has not one but three cameras on the back. The company claims this gives sharper, richer shots in daylight and much better images when the light goes down.

I took this new flagship across London to see what I could get from it.

I started in Borough Market near London Bridge. The colours of these vegetables are vibrant, without being overpowering or looking unnatural.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The rich pink of the rhubarb looks great here.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And there's tons of detail on these garlic bulbs, making the shot look pin sharp.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's a combined optical and digital zoom function which gives 5x magnification. It certainly helped me get a much closer view on this sign, but the quality has noticeably dropped.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Focus, exposure, colours -- all spot on on this shot of these amazing doughnuts. Which were, by the way, delicious.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I attempted to use the aperture mode, which aims to simulate the bokeh you'd get from a real DSLR by blurring the background. Unfortunately, the phone failed to achieve a proper focus on the flower, giving a blurry look to the whole scene.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

On this paint can however, it's another story. I love how I was able to focus on the can in the foreground, giving a lovely out of focus look to the wall of graffiti in the background.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This shot of the Shard building is brilliantly exposed.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tons of detail here.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Using the 3x optical zoom only, I could get closer in on this guy planning out a new street art mural.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Despite being in a low-lit tunnel, this shot is very well exposed, with accurate colours and very little image noise.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The aperture mode didn't work well on this bird picture. I hoped to keep the bird in sharp focus with the city blurred in the background. Instead, it's all a bit messy.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

No journey around London would be complete without a coffee stop.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The light was much lower in this part of Borough Market, but this stall of different-flavoured salts looks well exposed.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I used the phone's manual mode to slow down the shutter speed, giving a really cool blur effect to the tube train speeding past.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I like the balance of exposure the P20 achieved between the bright sky and the shadowy walls.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Good exposure and sharp focus. Well played.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

At night, the phone really performs. A 'night mode' takes a series of shots over a several second period and, using the AI skills of the Kirin 970 processor, stitches the shots together to increase the exposure but also reduce the blur from your hands.

It's worked incredibly well here, with this dark street looking well lit. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Back in the graffiti tunnels, the night mode again performed well. The wall art is clearly visible, while the colours remain vibrant and punchy.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Looking up at the Lloyds building, I'm extremely impressed by how bright the image is, despite it being at night. Details remain crisp too, with no noticeable image noise.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sometimes the night mode does give a dramatic 'HDR' look to images which not everyone will appreciate. For this shot however, I think it makes this urban scene look more punchy and gritty.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Another night-time building shot. Well exposed and pin-sharp. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's no night mode on the front camera, but the screen will turn white to act as a flash, which has helped light me up in this dark bar.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Without the flash, this selfie is pretty much what I'd expect from any phone -- a bit dark, with mushy details thanks to image noise.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Using the night mode, the phone's again snagged a photo that's well exposed, even managing to keep the bright neon sign under control against the much darker surroundings.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huge blocks of raw chocolate in a night-time cocoa bar? Of course I'll take a photo. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The white balance is spot on in this covered market at night.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Night mode has again delivered a very 'HDR-style' shot by brightening the shadows on the buildings but keeping the brighter lights of the alleyway from blowing out. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Inside a dark bar. I love the almost 'film noir' look the phone has achieved here. Notice again how there's detail in the shadows, and the bright neon signs are perfectly exposed. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If an object or person moves too quickly during a night mode shot, it will result in blurring. In this case, I think it adds to the shot, giving a real sense of motion from the car.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Shooting London with Huawei P20 Pro's three cameras

