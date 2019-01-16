Shake up your spin routine with the Peloton Bike

CNET también está disponible en español.
View your cadence, watts, resistance, class rank and other info when you're taking a class on the Peloton Bike. The integrated display is the main thing that sets it apart from a typical spin bike.
The Peloton Bike costs $2,245. At the current exchange rate, the price converts to roughly £1,770 and AU$3,155.
Turn the resistance knob to the right to make it harder to pedal and turn it back to the left to make it easier. Press down on it to stop the bike.
There's space in the back of the bike for hand weights (sold separately).
Use the 1080p HD touchscreen to scroll through the classes.
Pay $39 per month to access the Peloton classes.
My standard SPD spin shoes and cleats (on the left) aren't compatible with Peloton's pedals, so I had to invest in compatible shoes and cleats (on the right).