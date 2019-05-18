Seymour Cray's path to supercomputing

CNET también está disponible en español.

One of Seymour Cray's iconic Cray-1A supercomputer, cylindrical in design to reduce wire lengths and featuring a base you can sit on, is shown at the London Science Museum.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
Early computers worked sequentially, processing one number at a time, but these supercomputing Cray-1 machines increased speeds by performing calculations in a sequence and processing them in an assembly line formation.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
The Cray-1 sold for $10 million dollars and used 115kW of power - enough to power around 100 homes. The new super machine was 10 times faster than other computers of the era. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
There was an incredible 60 miles of wire stuffed inside a Cray-1 machine. Part of the reason for the machine's cylindrical design was to reduce each wire's length to just 3 inches to minimize signal delays.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
A Cray-2 supercomputer from 1985 at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris.

Photo:Stephen Shankland/CNET
A Cray-2 488 MFLOPS/CPU with a memory of 512MW, seen here on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. Released in 1985, each of the 27 machines made cost between 12 and 20 million dollars.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
Cray-2 implemented an unusual cooling system which immersed dense stacks of circuit boards in a special liquid called Flourinert, which was cooled in this tank.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
A massive clump of wires that is a Cray-3 CPU section from the 1995-era Cray Computer Corporation. Only one of the Cray-3 machines was delivered before the company went bankrupt.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
In 1980, 'wiring ladies' working on the Cray-1 would have worn this simple smock as they spent months inside the machines under production weaving together miles of wire to form these newest supercomputers.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
