Seymour Cray's path to supercomputing

Early computers worked sequentially, processing one number at a time, but these supercomputing Cray-1 machines increased speeds by performing calculations in a sequence and processing them in an assembly line formation.
There was an incredible 60 miles of wire stuffed inside a Cray-1 machine. Part of the reason for the machine's cylindrical design was to reduce each wire's length to just 3 inches to minimize signal delays.
A Cray-2 488 MFLOPS/CPU with a memory of 512MW, seen here on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. Released in 1985, each of the 27 machines made cost between 12 and 20 million dollars.
In 1980, 'wiring ladies' working on the Cray-1 would have worn this simple smock as they spent months inside the machines under production weaving together miles of wire to form these newest supercomputers.