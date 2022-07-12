X
Prime Day: Day 2 BlogBest Prime Day DealsPrime Day Deals Under $50Anti-Prime Day SalesPrime Day ChromebooksPrime Day Headphone Deals

See the Nothing Phone 1's Transparent Back and Flashing Glyph

We take a close up look at the quirky, flashing Nothing Phone 1.

pp
Andrew Lanxon
pp

Andrew Lanxon

See full bio
nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-20
1 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Phone 1 is the first phone launched by recent tech startup Nothing. It's an Android-based handset, with some decent specs and a quirky design featuring a transparent back panel and LED lights that flash when you have incoming notifications.

But the most exciting thing is its affordable £399 price tag. It's going on sale in the UK and Europe on 12 July. There's currently no firm plans for a US launch for the phone, but it will likely reach the US eventually. For now, that £399 price converts to roughly $470 or AU$700. 

Click through to see more of this unusual phone.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review
2 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The back panel is transparent, allowing you to see the different interconnected pieces.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-10
3 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The only Nothing branding is this subtle logo in the corner.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-11
4 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's certainly an unusual design and it might not be to everyone's tastes. 

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-12
5 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The edge is made from aluminum, giving the phone a premium feeling when you hold it.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-13
6 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Considering the design and the LEDs, finding good case options might be tricky.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-14
7 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Nothing calls this set of LEDs the "glyph."

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-15
8 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

They light up when you have incoming notifications like calls or emails, but they can also be used as an LED light when recording videos.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-16
9 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's a dramatic look that I haven't seen on any other phone.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-17
10 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone charges over USB-C.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-18
11 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The company was founded by Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of OnePlus.    

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-19
12 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone's 6.55-inch display makes it feel large in the hand.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-2
13 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The display uses OLED technology and is bright and vibrant.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-3
14 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The screen fills the front of the phone.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-4
15 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Nothing 1 uses Android 12 at its core.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-5
16 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The interface has been kept intentionally clean, with no preloaded apps.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-8
17 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

There's a dual camera on the back.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-7
18 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It offers a standard view and an ultrawide view, both of which have 50-megapixel resolutions.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-9
19 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The exposed screw heads give it an almost industrial feel.

nothing-phone-1-cnet-review-6
20 of 20 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

How it performs against similarly priced phones remains to be seen.

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Sharper Image

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Gets a Sharper Image

6 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

More Galleries

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

53 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Excels at Quiet Luxury

More Galleries

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Excels at Quiet Luxury

20 Photos