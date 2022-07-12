See the Nothing Phone 1's Transparent Back and Flashing Glyph

The Phone 1 is the first phone launched by recent tech startup Nothing. It's an Android-based handset, with some decent specs and a quirky design featuring a transparent back panel and LED lights that flash when you have incoming notifications.

But the most exciting thing is its affordable £399 price tag. It's going on sale in the UK and Europe on 12 July. There's currently no firm plans for a US launch for the phone, but it will likely reach the US eventually. For now, that £399 price converts to roughly $470 or AU$700.

