See the Nothing Phone 1's Transparent Back, Flashing Glyph

The Nothing Phone 1 is the first phone launched by UK-based startup Nothing. It's an Android-based handset, with some decent specs and a quirky design featuring a transparent back panel and LED lights that flash when you have incoming notifications.

But the most exciting thing is its affordable £399 price tag. It's on sale in the UK and Europe now. There's currently no firm plans for a US launch for the phone, but it will likely reach the US eventually. For now, that £399 price converts to roughly $470 or AU$700.