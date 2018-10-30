iPad Pro 2018: Feast your eyes on Apple's big iPad update

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple's iPad Pro for 2018 is a humdinger of an update to Apple's line of iPads. 

1
The iPad Pro for 2018 comes in two sizes, one with an 11-inch screen and one with a 12.9-inch display (same as last year's, but now in a smaller footprint). Both are Retina displays, and the iPad Pro now boasts rounded corners.

2
New to the 2018 iPad Pro: Face ID replaces the home button.

3
The iPad Pro is packed with new tools, and 102 magnets that help accessories snap into place.

4
Here's one of those accessories, a smart keyboard.

5
Last year's iPad Pro is bulkier than this year's. 

6
This year's model is also thinner, with slimmer bezels.

7
There's a 7-megapixel camera for Face ID and FaceTime and, of course, selfies on the front.

8
Inside, it runs on an A12X Bionic chip. Apple says it's faster than 92 percent of the world's computers.

9
The Face ID face unlock system carries over from the iPhone and so do new features for gesture navigation.

10
Split screen mode shows two apps, or panels within the same app, side by side.

11
Here's another look.

12
Apple says the iPad Pro's CPU architecture makes it 35 percent faster than last year's model.

13
The Retina display holds steady at 246 pixels per inch. This is just as sharp as the iPad Pro for 2017, but not more so.

14
Apple compares the 2018 iPad Pro to a standard 8.5 by 11-inch sheet of paper.

15
Photo-editing tools support the 12-megapixel camera (same as last year's).

16
The 11-inch model weighs just over a pound.

17
A new USB-C connector means you can charge your iPhone from the iPad Pro.

18
Support for the Apple Pencil, especially the second-generation Apple Pencil, is a big selling point for professional users. You can tap the screen to wake the iPad Pro and launch the Notes app.

19
The Apple Pencil for 2018 connects magnetically to the front or back, and charges continuously.

20
There's also the Smart Keyboard Folio, which magnetically clicks into place.

21
You buy both accessories separately.

22
You'll have your choice between Wi-Fi or LTE-enabled iPads for connectivity.

23
Multiple storage configurations are 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

24
Apple has been working with app makers to take advantage of the iPad's shape and size.

25
There are games like this Assassin's Creed title running on the iPad Pro with a high amount of detail.

26
Games can run at 120fps, Apple promises.

27
Photoshop for the iPad Pro 2018 uses the company's fully-leaded Photoshop engine, not a modified, lighter version.

28
The iPad Pro 2018 starts at $800, but depending on the screen size, configuration, and connectivity model, can balloon to $1,900.

29
Apple will still sell you last year's 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

30
You can buy the iPad Pro now for a November 7 delivery date. Read all about the iPad Pro 2018.

31
