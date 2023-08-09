X
See the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Camera in Action All Over Seoul

I put the Z Flip 5's camera to the test while traveling in South Korea.

A photo of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

This photo of Gyeongbokgung Palace was taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 right before a rainstorm. 

A photo taken at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

Plenty of people wearing hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, can be seen at Gyeongbokgung Palace.

A photo taken on the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds in Seoul.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

Another photo taken on the palace grounds.

z-flip-5-palace-close-up
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

A closer look at the palace. 

A photo taken on Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

Beautiful views can be found all over the palace grounds. 

z-flip-5-palace-pavilion
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time

A pavilion on the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds. 

A photo taken near Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village on the Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Bukchon Hanok Village area, day time

This photo was taken on the way to visit Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village, an area filled with traditional Korean houses called hanoks. Many of these hanoks are now restaurants and tea houses. 

z-flip-5-bukchon-hanok-village
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Bukchon Hanok Village, day time

This view from Bukchon Hanok Village is one of my favorites in Seoul.

A photo taken in Hongdae in Seoul, South Korea on the Galaxy Z Flip 5
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, early evening

This photo was taken in the early evening in Hongdae, a popular destination for arts and culture, nightlife and shopping.

A photo of Hongdae in Seoul, South Korea taken during the daytime.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, day time

The Nike store in Hongdae offers a surprisingly great view of the area.

A photo of a street in Hongdae in Seoul, South Korea taken at night.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, night time

Hongdae is known for shopping, dance performances and arts culture and night life.  

A photo taken in Seoul's Insa-dong district in South Korea taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Insadong, day time

Plenty of shops line this street in Insa-dong, where you can find traditional crafts and goods.

A photo taken in Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea shot on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Myeongdong, night time

The Myeongdong night market is filled with food stalls and outdoor shops. As you can see, it gets crowded even before the sun goes down. 

z-flip-5-dumplings
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Buckwheat dumplings

These buckwheat dumplings are a lot larger than they look in this photo. And they were delicious.

A photo of kimchi and buckwheat noodles taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Kimchi and buckwheat noodles

These buckwheat noodles and kimchi were some of my favorite dishes I ate while traveling in Seoul.

z-flip-5-spicy-noodles
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Buckwheat noodles

And here's a closer look at those noodles. 

A photo of Namsan Seoul Tower taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time

A photo of N Seoul Tower, which boasts some amazing views. 

z-flip-5-seoul-tower-locks
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time

Many of the railings around the tower are covered in colorful love locks. 

z-flip-5-seoul-tower-view
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time

A view of Seoul from the base of N Seoul Tower. 

A photo of the Starfield Library in the Coex Mall taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Starfield Library

The Starfield Library in Seoul's Coex Mall has picturesque floor-to-ceiling book stacks. 

