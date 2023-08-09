See the Galaxy Z Flip 5's Camera in Action All Over Seoul

Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
This photo of Gyeongbokgung Palace was taken on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 right before a rainstorm.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
Plenty of people wearing hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, can be seen at Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
Another photo taken on the palace grounds.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
A closer look at the palace.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
Beautiful views can be found all over the palace grounds.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Gyeongbokgung Palace, day time
A pavilion on the Gyeongbokgung Palace grounds.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Bukchon Hanok Village area, day time
This photo was taken on the way to visit Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village, an area filled with traditional Korean houses called hanoks. Many of these hanoks are now restaurants and tea houses.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Bukchon Hanok Village, day time
This view from Bukchon Hanok Village is one of my favorites in Seoul.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, early evening
This photo was taken in the early evening in Hongdae, a popular destination for arts and culture, nightlife and shopping.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, day time
The Nike store in Hongdae offers a surprisingly great view of the area.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Hongdae, night time
Hongdae is known for shopping, dance performances and arts culture and night life.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Insadong, day time
Plenty of shops line this street in Insa-dong, where you can find traditional crafts and goods.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Myeongdong, night time
The Myeongdong night market is filled with food stalls and outdoor shops. As you can see, it gets crowded even before the sun goes down.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Buckwheat dumplings
These buckwheat dumplings are a lot larger than they look in this photo. And they were delicious.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Kimchi and buckwheat noodles
These buckwheat noodles and kimchi were some of my favorite dishes I ate while traveling in Seoul.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Buckwheat noodles
And here's a closer look at those noodles.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time
A photo of N Seoul Tower, which boasts some amazing views.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time
Many of the railings around the tower are covered in colorful love locks.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- N Seoul Tower, day time
A view of Seoul from the base of N Seoul Tower.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 -- Starfield Library
The Starfield Library in Seoul's Coex Mall has picturesque floor-to-ceiling book stacks.