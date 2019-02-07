CNET también está disponible en español.
Sunflower Labs, a startup building home security drone system, designs its own aircraft. The drone has a domed top to reduce noise surrounded by four propellers and four ultrasound sensors for collision avoidance.
The Sunflower Labs drone emerges from its "hive" base station. It's part of a home security system set to go on sale in 2020.
The Sunflower Labs drone can be set to sweep your property, following a preset course.
Sunflower Labs' security system begins with sidewalk lights that also house motion and vibration detectors.
Sunflower Labs' "hive" base station houses and charges the "bee" home security drone.
Sunflower Labs CEO Alex Patchikov holds one of his company's motion detectors.
Sunflower Labs' drone rests in a dished compartment with copper charging contacts.
The Sunflower Labs "bee" drone has a main camera to peer at your property. It points inward from your property boundary to avoid concerns from neighbors that you're snooping.