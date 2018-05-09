Millennium Falcon Lego - 2000
Mini Millennium Falcon - 2003
Classic set Millennium Falcon - 2004
Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon - 2007
Mid-scale Millennium Falcon - 2009
Millennium Falcon - 2011
Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2014
The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon - 2015
Large Millennium Falcon - 2017
Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2018
Kessel Run Millennium Falcon - 2018
This massive Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 75192) debuted in 2017 and consisted of an impressive 7,541 pieces. Not only was it considered the largest Lego model ever sold at the time, it also had a hefty price of $799.99 (roughly £591, AU$1,075). The model had intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a cockpit that could fit four figures. This Millennium Falcon measured over 8" (21cm) high, 33" (84cm) long and 22" (56cm) wide.