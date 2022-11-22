See NASA's Bold Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images

It's been decades since a spacecraft rated to carry humans has taken a trip to the moon. NASA opened up a new era in space exploration with the November launch of Artemis I, an uncrewed journey of the Orion spacecraft around the moon. If all goes well, Artemis II could carry astronauts on board.
This is what it's all about. A camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays captured a combination spacecraft selfie and moon shot. One remarkable feature of this view is that it shows the far side of the moon. On Earth, we only see one face of the moon. Orion got to fly around the other side.
Before Orion could get up close and personal with the moon, it had to launch on NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket. Artemis I faced many delays and setbacks. This image shows the rocket's return to the launchpad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 4. Artemis I had spent time in a garage during Hurricane Ian, and later had to weather a second major storm when Hurricane Nicole hit the coast.
During the dark hours early in the morning on Nov. 16, NASA's Artemis I blasted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty and packs a wallop. SLS safely delivered the uncrewed Orion spacecraft to space.
You can never have too many views of an epic rocket launch. This artful black and white vision shows Artemis I taking off from Florida in the wee morning hours of Nov. 16, 2022.
NASA may have set its sights on the moon with Artemis I, but the heart of the mission is about humanity back on Earth. Orion captured a poignant view of its home planet as it headed for the moon.
This screenshot shared by ESA was one of Orion's first views of Earth after launch as seen by a camera mounted on a solar array wing.
Orion is stocked with multiple cameras both inside and out. They're used to document the journey and also to help NASA inspect the spacecraft. Orion has been sailing smoothly on its mission to travel around the moon and hopefully prove the capsule is ready to carry humans on the next Artemis mission.
It's the trifecta. A camera on Orion captured a look at the spacecraft; the moon (looking huge and gray); and Earth (looking tiny and blue) peeking out.
NASA's been sharing lots of looks from outside the Orion spacecraft, but views from inside are rare so far. There are no humans on board for this mission, but there's plenty happening on the interior. Engineers activated a technology demonstration called Callisto, seen in the center of this image. Off to the left is a manikin named Moonikin Campos. Dressed in the same kind of spacesuit Artemis astronauts will wear, it will help NASA understand the forces and vibrations humans will experience on board.
NASA's Orion spacecraft has an A+ selfie game. On Nov. 21, Orion zipped by the moon during a close approach maneuver that helped put it on track for its planned orbit. This view shows it heading toward our lunar neighbor.
Orion's navigation camera took this starkly beautiful black and white portrait of Earth. It's not the fanciest image from the mission, but it places our planet in perspective against the wide darkness of space.
On the sixth day of its flight test on the Artemis I mission, NASA's Orion spacecraft captured this gorgeous portrait of the moon in the distance. "Orion uses the optical navigation camera to capture imagery of the Earth and the Moon at different phases and distances, providing an enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under different lighting conditions as a way to help orient the spacecraft on future missions with crew," NASA said.
How small is Earth compared with space? NASA's Orion spacecraft captured a distant view of its home planet during the Artemis I flight test. This image comes from a camera mounted at the tip of one of Orion's solar array wings.
Orion will be sending more views back to Earth as it goes along. The spacecraft is scheduled for a return splashdown on Dec. 11.