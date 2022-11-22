See NASA's Bold Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images

It's been decades since a spacecraft rated to carry humans has taken a trip to the moon. NASA opened up a new era in space exploration with the November launch of Artemis I, an uncrewed journey of the Orion spacecraft around the moon. If all goes well, Artemis II could carry astronauts on board.

This is what it's all about. A camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays captured a combination spacecraft selfie and moon shot. One remarkable feature of this view is that it shows the far side of the moon. On Earth, we only see one face of the moon. Orion got to fly around the other side.