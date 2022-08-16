X
See Google's AI-Powered Robot at Work in a Kitchen

Google's PaLM-SayCan project uses AI-based language understanding to tell the difference between ketchup and hamburger buns.

Stephen Shankland
Stephen Shankland

A wheeled robot carries a bag of chips through a Google office kitchen
1 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot

A Google PaLM-SayCan robot retrieves a bag of chips from a drawer in an employee kitchen area. The robot uses AI language processing to interpret human commands, then narrows down its range of possible responses using a set of about 100 general skills it's been trained to employ.

A Google robot grasps a Pepsi can with its articulated mechanical arm
2 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot Picks up a Can

A Google PaLM-SayCan Robot grasps a Pepsi can to put into a recycle bin.

A collection of digital camera lenses appear on the front of a the mechanical face of a robot from Alphabet's Everyday Robot division
3 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot 'Face'

Google's robots, built by parent company Alphabet's experimental Everyday Robots division, have a collection of digital camera sensors, including a pair used for stereo vision depth perception.

A Google PaLM-SayCan robot carries a sponge in its yellow gripper
4 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Sponge-Fetching Google PaLM-SayCan Robot

Google's PaLM-SayCan robots are able to interpret human instructions, for example by fetching a sponge after a human asked for help with a spilled drink. The human didn't ask for a sponge, but the robot concluded that getting one would be the best way to help from the range of skills it was trained to handle.

A robotic arm scoops a thrown lacrosse ball out of the air
5 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google Lacrosse Ball Catching Robot

Google trains robots to catch lacrosse balls, an exercise in precision and speed.

A Google Robot bats a ping-pong ball back and forth with a human
6 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google Robot Plays Table Tennis

This Google robot slides rapidly from side to side along a track to bat a ping-pong ball back and forth with a human player. The work essentially helps Google improve robotic reflexes as the machines move through the real world.

Eight Google PaLM-StayCan Robots practices manipulations like opening drawers and grabbing objects
7 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-StayCan Robots in Training

An octet of Google PaLM-StayCan Robots practices manipulations like opening drawers and grabbing objects

A Google robot carries a bag of chips to a human who requested it
8 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot Carries Chips

A Google PaLM-SayCan robot carries a bag of chips to a human who requested it.

A robot face with a green glowing rim
9 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot Face

The Everyday Robots machines have a glowing green rim around their faces to signify when they're active. It changes color or switches off in other circumstances.

A large Android statue in Google's robotics offices labeled with a black and white QR code for roaming robots to scan.
10 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google Android Statue With QR Code

Items in Google's robotics offices, including this large Android statue, are labeled with black-and-white QR codes for roaming robots to scan.

A Google robot drops a Pepsi can into a recycle bin
11 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot Recycles a Can

A Google PaLM-SayCan Robot drops a Pepsi can into a recycle bin.

A suction-powered manipulator stacks up toy ketchup and mustard bottles on a human's request
12 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot

A suction-powered manipulator on a Google PaLM-SayCan robot knows just what objects to grab when asked to stack condiments in a blue tray.

A stack of burger ingredients stacked by a Google robot, including an entire ketchup bottle tucked underneath the lettuce
13 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google PaLM-SayCan Robot Burger

Google's PaLM-SayCan means robots know which ingredients to use when instructed to "build a burger," though perhaps a human wouldn't actually put a ketchup bottle atop the burger patty.

A Google robot reaches for a sponge among items on a kitchen counter
14 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Look out, Sponge

A Google robot spots a sponge among items on a countertop, with intent to grab it.

A Google robot grips a sponge on a kitchen counter
15 of 15 Stephen Shankland/CNET

A Google Grabs a Sponge

A Google robot grasps for a sponge among items on a kitchen counter

