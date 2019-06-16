See all the Stranger Things season 3 photos so far

Stranger Things returns for its third season on Netflix on July 4, with some new faces and new settings. We'll share both episodic and behind-the-scenes photos here, updating as new images are released.
Show co-creator Ross Duffer, actress Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max) and co-creator Matt Duffer stand at what might be the exterior of Starcourt Mall, which will feature prominently in the new season.
That's Steve and Dustin with new character Robin (Maya Hawke, daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke). Robin works with Steve at ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy in the mall, hence the sailor-style uniforms.