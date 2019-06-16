See all the Stranger Things season 3 photos so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 1
  • 1
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 3
  • 1
  • 3

Back to the '80s

Stranger Things returns for its third season on Netflix on July 4, with some new faces and new settings. We'll share both episodic and behind-the-scenes photos here, updating as new images are released.

Show co-creator Ross Duffer, actress Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Sadie Sink (Max) and co-creator Matt Duffer stand at what might be the exterior of Starcourt Mall, which will feature prominently in the new season.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
1
of 40

Good-time Charlie

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) looks at a computer monitor in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
2
of 40

Little sis grows up

Show co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer pose with Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas' little sister Erica, and who reportedly has a larger role in the show this year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
3
of 40

Prepping to shoot

Matt and Ross Duffer consider a shot behind the scenes at what might be Starcourt Mall.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
4
of 40

Hey, are those Bugle Boy jeans?

Gaten Matarazzo, Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer, Charlie Heaton and others prep for a scene in front of a JC Penney facade at Starcourt Mall. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
5
of 40

Hanging in the hall

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy), chat in a behind-the-scenes moment. Is that a high school? Or a hospital? We'll find out soon.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
6
of 40

Hot town, summer in the city

It's not summer without an outdoor fair or festival, even in Hawkins.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
7
of 40

Bill me later

Dacre Montgomery (Billy) confers with director Shawn Levy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
8
of 40

Twin bill

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer walk by the pool where some of the Hawkins summer action is sure to take place.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
9
of 40

Billy, don't be a hero

Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is the hunky lifeguard at the Hawkins' pool. Here he takes direction from showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, and gets to cover up his lifeguard trunks with a blue robe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
10
of 40

The boys are back

Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) confer with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
11
of 40

Mama Joyce

Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers, the struggling single mom of Will and Jonathan, and the possible love interest of Chief Hopper. Here she talks with director Uta Briesewitz.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
12
of 40

In-home gathering

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), director Uta Briesewitz, Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Noah Schnapp (Will) gather in a very 1980s living room.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
13
of 40

Let's do this

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, gives the camera a thumb's-up in an offscreen moment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
14
of 40

Baby, you can drive my car

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is all revved up while standing in front of a retro station wagon.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tina Rowden/Netflix
15
of 40

In the woods

Max and Eleven in an outdoor moment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
16
of 40

Lounging around

Mike and Eleven shared their first kiss in the season 2 finale, and their romance is expected to continue in season 3.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
17
of 40

Calling on the hot line

Karen Wheeler, Mike's mom (actress Cara Buono), in a phone-home moment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
18
of 40

Murderous stare?

Eleven, complete with a very 1980s scrunchie, delivers a don't-mess-with-me glare.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
19
of 40

Outstanding in their fields

Whatever the kids are doing, they've brought plenty of supplies to get it done.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
20
of 40

Rabbit ears

Looks like the kids are building some kind of antenna here in a Hawkins field, but who knows?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
21
of 40

Prescription for trouble

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) in what appears to be a large pharmacy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
22
of 40

Hail to the chief

Chief Hopper also is seen at the pharmacy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
23
of 40

Robot uprising

From the look on Dustin's face, we're wondering if his toy robots are marching off on their own. Anything can happen in Hawkins, after all.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
24
of 40

No whining

The kids gather in someone's living room, and ... is that a wine bottle on the floor?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
25
of 40

In my room

Looks like Dustin is loading up his duffel bag and his friends are involved in whatever's getting packed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
26
of 40

Everyone's favorite couple?

Police chief Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers are old high school classmates who seem poised for a romance. But not even love is easy in Hawkins.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
27
of 40

We all scream for ice cream

Eleven and Max in a rare moment of fun, eating ice cream cones on what appears to be a bus.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
28
of 40

The eyes have it

Not sure what's going on here, but the kids are watching a blindfolded Eleven intently.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
29
of 40

Mike's mom has got it going on

Lifeguard Billy shares a moment with Mike's mom, Karen Wheeler, at the Hawkins pool.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
30
of 40

Getting malled

That's Steve and Dustin with new character Robin (Maya Hawke, daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke). Robin works with Steve at ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy in the mall, hence the sailor-style uniforms.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
31
of 40

The doctor is in

Not sure what's going on here at what looks like a hospital emergency room, but there's always the risk of injury in Hawkins these days.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
32
of 40

Fan favorites

Although Nancy was dating Steve when the show began, many fans were thrilled when she became involved with Jonathan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
33
of 40

Bros at the mall

Dustin and Steve have developed a fun brotherly relationship many fans hope continues.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
34
of 40

Hanging at the mall

Will, Mike and Lucas seem to be hanging out at every 1980s kid's favorite place: the mall.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
35
of 40

Meet the mayor

Cary Elwes, of Princess Bride fame, will play Mayor Kline in the third season.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
36
of 40

I spy

Steve and Dustin go into full-on spy mode at the mall.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
37
of 40

Shirtless in the sun

Lifeguard Billy surveys his domain at the Hawkins pool.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
38
of 40

Sister and spy?

Erica (Priah Ferguson) sure looks like she's helping the gang out with some kind of undercover work.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
39
of 40

Dustin the wind

Dustin, wearing a shirt reading "Camp Know Where," camps out on a couch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
40
of 40
Now Reading

See all the Stranger Things season 3 photos so far

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Spider-Man's cryptic new teaser leaves Marvel fans spinning

Spider-Man's cryptic new teaser leaves Marvel fans spinning

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M first drive: The modern shape of M

2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M first drive: The modern shape of M

by
The new iPod Touch is worth buying just for iOS

The new iPod Touch is worth buying just for iOS

by
Toyota wins 24 Hours of Le Mans, but not without final-hour drama

Toyota wins 24 Hours of Le Mans, but not without final-hour drama

by