See all the newest Google Assistant gadgets from CES 2019

GE's current line of smart lighting will enjoy tight integration with Google Assistant. Called C by GE, the lineup contains LED bulbs, light switches and dimmers, plus smart plugs and sensors. Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.
Get alerts for home water leaks in real time with this $50 D-Link sensor. It talks to the cloud wirelessly, and comes with a 6-foot probe. It's also battery-powered so you can deploy it in lots of spots around the house.
First Alert, better known for their smoke alarms, now has a video doorbell. Called the Onelink Bell, the connected ringer boasts 1080p HD resolution, wide-angle lens, night vision, plus two-way audio. It plays nice with Google Assistant and Alexa as well.
Appliance maker Gourmia unveiled a new, smart kitchen appliance. The $150 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Google Assistant voice commands. It will also respond to voice instructions you give to Alexa, plus Gourmia's Mia mobile app.
KitchenAid has stepped into the smart display ring with its own gadget. The connected appliance is splash resistant to stand up to kitchen spills. It's also one of a growing number of smart displays powered by Google Assistant.
Most home theater rigs don't provide much free space to add extra components. Create a little more room with the 40-inch Klipsch Bar 40G sound bar. It's designed to offer the sound of multiple speakers in one. It also boasts native support for Google Assistant. That'll help you avoid additional clutter by not having to squeeze in a smart speaker too
Have lots of money to burn, and crave a bathroom remodel that puts Google Assistant within easy access? Consider Kohler's smart bathroom collection. The line includes an intelligent toilet, a free-standing bath, a lighted mirror and a lighted three-piece vanity. All have accent lights you can control through voice commands put to Google Assistant.
The $999 Vuzix Blade might be the first pair of Alexa-compatible smart glasses. Its creators also say they'll add compatibility with Google Assistant in the future too. The headset takes video and photos, and plays audio through integrated headphones. It can also display images, video, apps and messages, right on the lenses.