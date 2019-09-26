See a galaxy of new Star Wars toys from Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian and Jedi: Fallen Order

CNET también está disponible en español.

On Thursday, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed enough upcoming new Star Wars toys to fill a Death Star. The goods will go on sale Oct. 4 for the marketing bonanza known as Force Friday, but we got to unleash our inner Jedi and play with them early at events in San Francisco and New York. 

Star Wars took a break from the annual Force Friday in 2018, but it's striking back in 2019 with Triple Force Friday to promote three upcoming Star Wars properties: Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, which streams on Nov. 12; video game Jedi: Fallen Order, which arrives Nov. 15; and The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters Dec. 20. 

Click through our gallery for a taste of the toys that'll Force Choke your wallet soon.

Originally published Sept. 26, noon PT and updated as new toys are revealed. 






Build your own Resistance A-Wing Starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a new Lego kit. The film hits theaters Dec. 20. The pilot is Snap Wexley, with passenger Lieutenant Connix along for the ride. 






That's new character Jannah, played by British actor Naomi Ackie in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 






A Funko Pop figure of Jannah, an ally of the Resistance from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.  






Rise of Skywalker Hot Wheels include the cute new droid D-O, who befriends BB-8 in the upcoming movie. 






You can control this Hasbro interactive D-O droid with an app on your phone. 






Long-awaited live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian comes to the Disney Plus streaming service on Nov. 12, and with it, course, come lots of new related products. 






Action figures for The Mandalorian series. Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones) will take on the title role of a lone Mandalorian gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy. With him here is ex-rebel shock trooper Cara Dune. 






From Funko, an IG-11 bounty hunter droid from The Mandalorian. 






This print-on-demand lunchbox from Zazzle lets kids take The Mandalorian to school. 






Loungefly's stylish Sith Trooper crossbody bag offers a dose of the dark side. It's exclusive to Disney Parks.






A pair of Sith Troopers from Japanese retailer Kotobukiya are ready for action.






That's General Pryde, Boolio, Lando, Supreme Leader Kylo, astromech droid, Zorri Bliss, Lt. Connix, Snap Wexley, all in Lego. 






More Star Wars Funko Pop figures: clockwise, that's Rose Tico, Jannah, Lando and and Zorri Bliss.  






Zorri Bliss and a super smooth Lando Calrissian are available in Funko Pop form.






With the Scream Saber from Hasbro, you can play lightsaber sounds, sounds from 10 Star Wars characters and record your own voice with the press of a button. For ages 4 and up. 






A closer look at Hasbro's Scream Saber. Get ready to scream.






The Resistance deluxe figurine set on top, and below it, the First Order deluxe figurine from Disney.






Back to basics with a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cap. 






Garmin Star Wars smartwatches for kids. Choose from a Rey or Darth Vader theme. 






A closer look at the Garmin Rey smartwatch for kids.  






The Kylo Ren Force FX Light Saber from Hasbro is ready to strike the Resistance.






The Xbox One S Deluxe Edition of video game Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, coming Nov. 15. 






Protect your phone with Jedi and  Purge Trooper cases from the upcoming video game Jedi: Fallen Order.






A Hasbro figurine of Padawan Cal Kestis and the BD-1 droid from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. 






Like playing dress-up? Here are Sith Trooper, Supreme Leader Kylo Ren and Rey costumes from the Disney Store.






Kano's The Force Sensor coding kit lets kids 6 and up build lightsabers and go on missions by dragging coding elements. 






Another look at the Lego Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter, being piloted here by Zorri Bliss, played by Keri Russell in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 






Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy from DK. 





